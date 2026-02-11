Paresh Rawal confirms Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2: 'We will miss him'

Paresh Rawal confirmed that Govinda won't be returing in Bhagam Bhag 2, and Manoj Bajpayee replaced him in the movie.

Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan's Bhagam Bhag is one of the classic comedies from the 2000s. The movie was a blockbuster and is still regarded as one of the best laugh riots of the decade. Nearly two decades later, Bhagam Bhag 2 is officially in the making. Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal are returning, but without Govinda. Yes, the veteran star, who completed the trio, will be replaced by Manoj Bajpayee in Part 2. In a recent conversation, Paresh confirmed the major change and also reacted to Manoj replacing Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2.

We'll miss Govinda: Paresh Rawal

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Paresh confirmed Govinda's exit and revealed that he'll be having double roles in the sequel. Commenting on Manoj Bajpayee's addition to the sequel, Paresh said, “It’ll make for a different and unique combination." When asked about the reason behind Govinda's exit, he said, "I have genuinely no idea. However, we’ll miss Govinda."

Fans not happy with Bhagam Bhag 2?

Ever since Bhagam Bhag 2 was announced, fans of the OG trio are unhappy knowing about Govinda getting replaced by Manoj Bajapyee. Several netizens have advised the makers to reconsider the casting and bring Govinda back to the sequel.

Also read: 'Main shama mangta hoon': Govinda finally breaks silence on Sunita Ahuja's claims, reveals on alleged love affair with newcomer actress

About Bhagam Bhag

Bhagam Bhag, released in December 2006, follows the chaotic journey of a theatre troupe that gets unintentionally caught up in a series of crimes and mysteries while travelling abroad. With mistaken identities and witty dialogues, the film became a cult favourite over the years. The movie also starred Lara Dutta, Shakti Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, and Razak Khan in key roles.