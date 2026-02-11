FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After accusing Govinda of extra-marital affair, Sunita Ahuja hopes for reconciliation with him, hints at 'good old day’s'

CM Rekha Gupta announces Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana; Know eligibility, criteria and benefits

Naravane's memoir row: Delhi Police seeks response from publisher over Rahul Gandhi's claim

Bharat Bandh on February 12: Will schools, colleges, banks, transport remain closed tomorrow? Check details here

Paresh Rawal confirms Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2: 'We will miss him'

CarryMinati vs Karan Johar: Why YouTuber barred from posting defamatory content on filmmaker?

Bangladesh election 2026: Voting scheduled for Feb 12, results on Feb 13, first election since ousting of ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, here's what to know

Kapil Sharma opens up about losing his father and battling depression at 36: 'People started saying I’m finished'

Punjab: Bomb threat to private schools in Mohali via email, bomb disposal, anti-sabotage team deployed

ICMAI CMA result 2026: Inter, final scorecards out at icmai.in; Check steps to download, passing percentage, toppers list and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After accusing Govinda of extra-marital affair, Sunita Ahuja hopes for reconciliation with him, hints at 'good old day’s'

After accusing Govinda of extra-marital affair, Sunita Ahuja hopes

CM Rekha Gupta announces Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana; Know eligibility, criteria and benefits

CM Rekha Gupta announces Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana; Know eligibility, criteri

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law meet? Know about their love story, education, family background, networth

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law meet? Know about their love story, education, family background, networth

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's

Meet Annabel Mehta, nani of groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar, who was once against daughter Anjali marrying Sachin Tendulkar, here's why

Meet Annabel Mehta, nani of groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar

Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs to dedicate to your loved ones

Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Paresh Rawal confirms Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2: 'We will miss him'

Paresh Rawal confirmed that Govinda won't be returing in Bhagam Bhag 2, and Manoj Bajpayee replaced him in the movie.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 11, 2026, 11:58 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Paresh Rawal confirms Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2: 'We will miss him'
A poster of Bhagam Bhag
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan's Bhagam Bhag is one of the classic comedies from the 2000s. The movie was a blockbuster and is still regarded as one of the best laugh riots of the decade. Nearly two decades later, Bhagam Bhag 2 is officially in the making. Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal are returning, but without Govinda. Yes, the veteran star, who completed the trio, will be replaced by Manoj Bajpayee in Part 2. In a recent conversation, Paresh confirmed the major change and also reacted to Manoj replacing Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2. 

We'll miss Govinda: Paresh Rawal 

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Paresh confirmed Govinda's exit and revealed that he'll be having double roles in the sequel. Commenting on Manoj Bajpayee's addition to the sequel, Paresh said, “It’ll make for a different and unique combination." When asked about the reason behind Govinda's exit, he said, "I have genuinely no idea. However, we’ll miss Govinda." 

Fans not happy with Bhagam Bhag 2? 

Ever since Bhagam Bhag 2 was announced, fans of the OG trio are unhappy knowing about Govinda getting replaced by Manoj Bajapyee. Several netizens have advised the makers to reconsider the casting and bring Govinda back to the sequel. 

Also read: 'Main shama mangta hoon': Govinda finally breaks silence on Sunita Ahuja's claims, reveals on alleged love affair with newcomer actress

About Bhagam Bhag

Bhagam Bhag, released in December 2006, follows the chaotic journey of a theatre troupe that gets unintentionally caught up in a series of crimes and mysteries while travelling abroad. With mistaken identities and witty dialogues, the film became a cult favourite over the years. The movie also starred Lara Dutta, Shakti Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, and Razak Khan in key roles.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CM Rekha Gupta announces Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana; Know eligibility, criteria and benefits
CM Rekha Gupta announces Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana; Know eligibility, criteri
Naravane's memoir row: Delhi Police seeks response from publisher over Rahul Gandhi's claim
Naravane's memoir row: Delhi Police seeks response from publisher over Rahul Gan
Bharat Bandh on February 12: Will schools, colleges, banks, transport remain closed tomorrow? Check details here
Bharat Bandh on February 12: Will schools, colleges, banks, transport remain clo
Paresh Rawal confirms Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2: 'We will miss him'
Paresh Rawal confirms Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2
CarryMinati vs Karan Johar: Why YouTuber barred from posting defamatory content on filmmaker?
CarryMinati vs Karan Johar: Why YouTuber barred from posting defamatory content
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law meet? Know about their love story, education, family background, networth
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's
Meet Annabel Mehta, nani of groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar, who was once against daughter Anjali marrying Sachin Tendulkar, here's why
Meet Annabel Mehta, nani of groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar
Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs to dedicate to your loved ones
Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: In Pics, Sachin Tendulkar calls on PM Modi, President Murmu, HM Shah, Rahul Gandhi to bless son & daughter-in-law
Arjun-Saaniya Wedding: Sachin invites PM Modi, President Murmu, Amit Shah
From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo
From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement