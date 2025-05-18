Hera Pheri 3 is the third installment in the popular Hera Pheri franchise, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. Paresh Rawal has confirmed that he will not be seen in the threequel, but his decision has nothing to do with the director Priyadarshan.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, on Sunday, took to social media to address rumors surrounding his departure from the eagerly awaited comedy Hera Pheri 3. Speculation had been rife that Rawal’s exit was due to creative disagreements with the film’s director, Priyadarshan. However, the actor was quick to dispel these rumors, putting the record straight.

In a heartfelt message, Paresh tweeted, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative disagreements with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director." This clarification highlights the actor's admiration for Priyadarshan, with whom he has delivered some of Bollywood’s most memorable comedies. While Paresh Rawal did not specify the exact reasons behind his decision to leave the film, industry insiders suggest it could be due to scheduling conflicts or other professional commitments.

Hera Pheri 3 is the third installment in the popular Hera Pheri franchise. Paresh Rawal portrayed the unforgettable Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the Hera Pheri series, a character that became hugely popular. The original film, released in 2000 and directed by Priyadarshan, featured a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. The plot centers around three struggling men who accidentally become involved in a kidnapping scheme. The follow-up film, Phir Hera Pheri, was released in 2006 and was directed by Neeraj Vora. The third installment will star Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty reprising their roles.

I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 18, 2025

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal is set to collaborate once again with director Priyadarshan in the upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. This horror comedy will mark his reunion with Akshay Kumar, and also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani and Wamiqa Gabbi. Bhooth Bangla is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026. Additionally, Paresh also has Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline. The threequel in the Welcome franchise features a huge ensemble consisting of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani among others.

READ | 3 lakh people were used for one scene in this film, Indian Government was also one of the producers, movie made Guinness World Record for...