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Paresh Rawal asks ‘Is Gujarat in Bangladesh or Pakistan?’ as National Film Awards move out of Delhi

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has defended the decision to hold the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat instead of Delhi.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 07:44 PM IST

Paresh Rawal asks ‘Is Gujarat in Bangladesh or Pakistan?’ as National Film Awards move out of Delhi
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Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has defended the decision to hold the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat instead of Delhi, saying major national events should not be limited to the national capital. The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on September 22 at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat’s Kevadia. This is a change from the long-standing practice of holding the prestigious event in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Rawal questioned the controversy over Gujarat being chosen as the venue. "Is Gujarat in Bangladesh or Pakistan? It is also a part of our own country. Why shouldn't this event be held in Gujarat? Events should be held in Gujarat too... I say such events should take place in every state. There is nothing wrong with that."

Why is the National Film Awards ceremony being held in Gujarat?

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has said the National Film Awards will now be taken beyond Delhi and hosted in different parts of the country. The move is aimed at giving different states and regions an opportunity to host one of India’s biggest film events.

Instituted in 1954, the National Film Awards recognise achievements across Indian cinema. The awards cover feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema. Over the years, the awards have also recognised India’s linguistic and cultural diversity by honouring films made in several Indian languages.

Who are the major winners this year?

This year’s awards have recognised several major names from Indian cinema. Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan have jointly won the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for their performances in Bramayugam and Chandu Champion, respectively. Yami Gautam has been named Best Actress in a Leading Role for Article 370, which has also won the Best Feature Film award. Bhangaar has been selected as the Best Non-Feature Film, while Ram-Nami has won the Best Documentary award.

Actor Randeep Hooda will receive the Best Debut Director award for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Several popular films, including Kalki 2898 AD, Amaran, Pushpa: The Rule Part-02, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree 2, have also received recognition in different categories.

National Film Awards highlight India's diversity

The awards are also recognising films from a wide range of linguistic and regional backgrounds, including Marathi, Santhali, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tulu and Garhwali. For the first time, a Santhali film will receive recognition in the Non-Feature Film section.

The decision to take the National Film Awards beyond Delhi is being presented as an effort to make the prestigious ceremony more representative of India’s diverse film industry.

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