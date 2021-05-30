'Paresh Rawal actually played Babu Bhai better than I had imagined': Priaydarshan on iconic 'Hera Pheri' character

Paresh Rawal celebrates his birthday on May 30 and has turned 66 this year. The veteran actor has been a part of the movie industry for nearly four decades now. From playing villainous roles to showing his terrific comic timing, Paresh has done it all on the big screen. One of the most iconic characters the actor played onscreen is Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the 'Hera Pheri' series. Even now, his character has given hilarious memes on the Internet.

The iconic character was given to him by the filmmaker Priyadarshan who remade the Malayalam film 'Ramji Rao Speaking' in Hindi back in 2000. Along with Paresh, the film starred Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. On the occasion of Paresh's birthday, Priyadarshan revealed how the actor bagged the role.

The filmmaker told ETimes, "I went to see a couple of his plays and came to know of his range. The kind of Paresh Rawal that I had seen that day on stage, I had never seen him like that in films. During those days, he used to play Amrish Puri’s sidekick or other small villainous roles. When I was about to make 'Hera Pheri', I only had Utpal Dutt in mind for the character of Babu bhai, but he was no more. I was in search of a person who will be able to pull off such a character. As soon as I saw Paresh's play, I was sure I had found my 'Babu Bhai'."

Priyadarshan added, "I called him the next day and narrated the story to him. As soon as I did, he was on board. He told me that he doesn’t care for even a penny because he has already got the character in his mind. Paresh actually played the role better than I had imagined. The character of 'Babu Bhai turned his life around completely."

Paresh and Priyadarshan have reunited once again in 'Hungama 2' which is slated to release this year.