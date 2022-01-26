Parents-to-be Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal drop stunning pictures from baby shower

Singer and TV host Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal are all set to welcome a new family member soon. The couple made the announcement on Monday when Aditya took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans and followers. He dropped a happy photograph of the two in which Shweta's huge baby bump is visible.

"Shweta and I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon. #BabyOnTheWay," Aditya captioned the post. Fans and members of the entertainment industry showered the couple with congratulatory wishes."Wow ..how beautiful. Congratulations to both of you," singer Neha Kakkar commented."Heartiest congratulations. What a wonderful news," singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote.

Now, a day after the big announcement, Aditya Narayan took to his Instagram handle to drop some stunning photos from Shweta's baby shower.

In the three photos that Aditya shared, the couple look head over heels in love and extremely happy all set to embrace parenthood. The couple is seen twinning in white. On one hand, while Shweta looked pretty in a white dress, Aditya matched her outfit by sporting a white shirt teamed with denim. The duo posed in the backdrop of lovely pink decor.

Check out the photos below:

Aditya and Shweta, who met on the sets of their debut film 'Shaapit', tied the knot in December 2020.