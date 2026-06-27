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'Parents cannot be blamed': Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ketan Agarwal case after Siya Goyal's father's remarks

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'Parents cannot be blamed': Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ketan Agarwal case after Siya Goyal's father's remarks

Kangana Ranaut, Ketan Agarwal case, Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary, Lohagad Fort, Pravin Goyal, Instagram, ANI, Bollywood, entertainment news

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 12:39 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Parents cannot be blamed': Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ketan Agarwal case after Siya Goyal's father's remarks
Image credit: Instagram
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Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the Ketan Agarwal case and said that parents cannot always be blamed for the actions of their children, especially at a time when social media and artificial intelligence have a significant influence on young minds.

Kangana shared her views on Instagram after coming across a statement made by Siya Goyal's father, Pravin Goyal, who had said that if his daughter was found guilty, she should face the harshest punishment.

Re-sharing the headline on her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “These days just looking at the families, homes or parents you can never be sure about sanskars (moral values) of the children, what is more important is that who is programming them? Who they spend time with, what are their influences on SM /AI or real life.”

The actor further said that people often lead multiple lives and carefully curate how they are perceived by others, making it unfair to judge families based on the actions of their children.

“Parents can not be blamed because people are living so many parallel lives, people carefully build desirable perception of themselves because it is all about how they are seen not how they feel or who they really are, so families can not be judged for children actions.”

The case relates to the death of businessman Ketan Agarwal, who died on June 18 during a visit to Lohagad Fort near Lonavala. What was initially believed to be an accidental fall later turned into an alleged murder investigation.

Ketan's fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, subsequently came under the scanner.

Speaking to ANI, Siya's parents demanded strict action against whoever was responsible, even if it turned out to be their own daughter. Her father, Pravin Goyal, said he considered Ketan like his son and claimed that Siya had never expressed unhappiness about the marriage.

“Let the strictest possible punishment be given to the murderer. From the fort where Ketan fell, the accused, even if it is my own daughter, should be pushed down,” he said.

However, police have claimed that Siya was allegedly reluctant to go ahead with the marriage, while Ketan remained committed to the relationship despite learning of her objections.

According to reports, Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill has said that digital evidence, location data and call records point towards pre-planning rather than an accident. Meanwhile, Chetan Chaudhary's father has denied the allegations and claimed that his son has been falsely implicated in the case.

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