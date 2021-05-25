'Parenting is one of the toughest jobs': Chandrachur Singh opens up on being a single father

90s heartthrob Chandrachur Singh was away from Bollywood and the media limelight for a very long time. Having delivered hits such as ‘Maachis’ and ‘Josh’, the actor retuned to the screens in 2020 after several years, opposite Sushmita Sen in ‘Aarya’.

The actor has now opened up about his sabbatical and has said that he was occupied with father duties during all this time. While speaking to ETimes, Chandrachur said, “I am a single father so that took up most of my time. I am pretty hands-on; I needed to be. So I was occupied being a father for most of my time.”

On being asked how he is as a father the actor said the questions would be best answered by his son while adding that parenting is a tough job.

“I don’t know. I guess my son would be the best person to answer this question. I believe that I keep learning on the job. Parenting, I think, is one of the toughest jobs. You make mistakes, you have your good moments, you keep learning and try to become better,” he said.

The actor joined Instagram last year, ahead of ‘Aarya’s’ release. On having a low presence on the social media platform, Chandrachur said, “I am actually not very skilled at handling social media. My son is going to teach me more about it. It is not my cup of tea so far but there will be a time when I will have much more work and I can then connect with the people about my work. Otherwise, I am not very media savvy.”

Chandrachur made his Bollywood debut in 1996 film ‘Tere Mere Sapne’ and in 2020, marked his digital debut with Disney Hotstar’s ‘Aarya’. Before that, the actor was last seen in 'Aa Gaya Hero', which starred Govinda in the lead role, in 2017.

In an earlier interview with DNA, Chandrachur said he feels ‘fulfilling’ about his journey from ‘Maachis’ to ‘Aarya’.

“To work in certain projects which has substance with an amazing team, it is fulfilling. Maachis will also be close to my heart because it's my first film, my birth in the film industry. I got recognition, love, appreciation and to work with Gulzar Saab, who is such a fine human being and a fine filmmaker. I think it has come in a full circle. Gulzar Saab has a positive and fantastic creative approach. With Aarya, life has come such a full circle with my birth in the new digital format,” he said.