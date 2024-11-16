When Parveen Babi tragically died, Kabir Bedi revealed that he was in shock. "I was very upset when she died under very tragic circumstances," he said. Kabir Bedi also recalled her funeral in 2005, attended by her former partners, including him.

Kabir Bedi and Parveen Babi were in a short but loving relationship but it came at a challenging time as the actress continued to struggle with her mental health issues. While many people have speculated about the reason behind their separation, Kabir Bedi has now revealed that his measures to motivate Parveen to seek medical help is what led to them breaking up. Kabir Bedi, in a recent interview, also revealed that it was Parveen Babi who ended the relationship with him as she was unwilling to consult a professional for help.

In an interview with Digital Commentary, Kabir Bedi revealed that when he was at the height of his rising international fame, Parveen Babi accompanied him to Italy. However, when they were in London, Kabir Bedi started to see her health deteriorating. Kabir Bedi said, "I could see that her condition was getting worse. And I told her that you must take treatment. But she did not agree to it at all. I knew that if she does not take any treatment, her condition might get worse. And this is why we eventually separated."

Kabir Bedi also clarified that it was Parveen Babi who ended their relationship, not him. "She left me because she was afraid that I will force her to have treatment. Paranoid minds are scared of everything. She was scared that if some doctor gets to know, he might tell someone and her career might get over. Parveen Babi left me, I didn’t leave her," he said.

When Parveen Babi tragically died, Kabir Bedi revealed that he was in shock. "I was very upset when she died under very tragic circumstances," he said. Kabir Bedi also recalled her funeral in 2005, attended by her former partners, including him, Mahesh Bhatt, and Danny Denzongpa.

