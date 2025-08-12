Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

Param Sundari trailer X review: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor film 'is not Chennai Express', impressed fans celebrate 'return of rom-com era'

After Saiyaara, another romantic drama will soon hit cinemas, and it seems like Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari have made a striking impression among the masses.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 07:45 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Param Sundari trailer X review: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor film 'is not Chennai Express', impressed fans celebrate 'return of rom-com era'
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in Param Sundari

2025 should be considered the year that marked the return of romantic dramas on the big screen. After Meto In Dino and blockbuster Saiyaara, moviegoers will now witness another rom-com, Param Sundari. Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor will bring another love story between North and South, with a dash of cross-cultural comedy. On Wednesday, the team Param Sundari dropped the theatrical trailer, and it has left the netizens impressed. 

Watch the trailer of Param Sundari

Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Param Sundari revolves around Dilli ka munda Param (Sidharth) bringing full-on Punjabiyon ka swag aur siyappa to Sundari (Janhvi) and her world in the God’s Own Country, Kerala. The movie features a sizzling chemistry between the opposites. Apart from the quirky dialogues and picturesque locations, the peppy music has made the trailer attractive. The visuals are supported by Sonu Nigam's Pardesiya, and it looks like a perfect recipe for a rom-com.  

Netizens' reaction to Param Sundari

As soon as the trailer of Param Sundari was dropped, it went viral in no time. A netizen wrote, "Bollywood is so back with them Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor killing it, can't wait for the movie #ParamSundari." Another netizen wrote, "They're gonna be my brainrot. It looks so fun." 

As soon as the poster or teaser dropped, people started comparing it with Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express. However, now, after the trailer, fans are defending the film. "Deepika's fans out there nitpicking on Janhvi as usual. Meanwhile, YouTube reviewers are trolling Deepika's cartoon accent when they compare it to Janhvi in #ParamSundari." Another netizen wrote, "Where are all the 'Sundari’s going to eat Minamma alive' people now? Cause Sundari's accent is (zipper-mouth face) emoji."  

Param Sundari was earlier scheduled for a July 25 release. The movie was supposed to clash with Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2. However, due to the mass hysteria of Saiyaara, the movie got postponed, and now it will be released in cinemas on August 29.

