BOLLYWOOD

Param Sundari OTT release date: When, where to watch Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy

Eight weeks after its theatrical release in August, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari dropped on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 24 at 12 am.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 01:29 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Param Sundari OTT release date: When, where to watch Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy
Param Sundari OTT release
Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the leading roles, the romantic comedy Param Sundari was released in the cinemas on August 29. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and directed by Tushar Jalota, the film also featured Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh, Inayat Verma, and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles.

Set against the scenic backwaters of Kerala, Param Sundari follows Param, a lively Punjabi boy from Delhi, and Sundari, an independent woman from Kerala, who find themselves caught in an unexpected romance. What begins as a playful cultural clash soon blossoms into a tender journey filled with humor, emotion, and magic.

Eight weeks after its theatrical release, Param Sundari dropped on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 24 at 12 am. The social media handles of the OTT giant shared the announcement poster and captioned it, "Param, Sundari ke pyaar mein aur hum Param Sundari ke pyaar mein. #ParamSundariOnPrime, Watch Now."

Talking about his film's OTT release, Sidharth Malhotra shared in a statement, "Param Sundari felt like revisiting a timeless romance, but with a fresh, modern heartbeat. It is the kind of film that takes you back to the feeling of love that is honest, a little messy but full of heart. Playing Param reminded me why I like romantic stories in the first place; they make you smile, believe, and, somewhere, they remind you of your own journey. Now that it’s streaming on Prime Video, everyone can experience that warmth and love from wherever they are."

Janhvi Kapoor added, "Working on Param Sundari has been such a beautiful journey. It’s a story that celebrates emotion, culture, and human connection in the most heartfelt manner. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by its breathtaking beauty and warmth, made the entire experience truly special. I’m certain Param Sundari will connect with audiences everywhere."

Made in around Rs 60 crore, the Tushar Jalota directorial underperformed at the box office. It earned Rs 60 crore gross in India and collected Rs 23 crore from overseas territories, taing its worldwide gross collections to Rs 83 crore. The film also received backlash for mocking south Indians and received negative reviews from the audiences for its boring screenplay and awful direction.

