Param Sundari new release date announced: Amid Saiyaara's massive success, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's film will now arrive in theatres on...

Param Sundari, starring the fresh new pair of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, will now release in theatres on August 29, 2025, two weeks after Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR's War 2.

IANS

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 12:29 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari, on Wednesday, unveiled the motion poster of the upcoming film and announced that the cross-cultural romance movie will hit the big screen on August 29. Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Maddock, in a collaborative post on Instagram, unveiled the motion poster featuring the two stars. 

The motion poster concludes with, "In cinemas worldwide. 29th August 2025. A Maddock Films Production.” It also mentioned that its first song, Pardesiya, will be out on Wednesday."

When is Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari releasing? 

The video is captioned as, "Dinesh Vijan brings to you the Biggest Love Story of the Year #ParamSundari arrives in cinemas on 29th August And in just 1 hour, feel its soul with the year’s most heartfelt song — #Pardesiya."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The film was earlier scheduled to release on July 25, 2025. The film centers on a love story between a North Indian played by Sidharth and a South Indian girl, filmed in Kerala.

What is the story of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari? 

The film “promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won’t see coming,” per a description provided by Maddock. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“It's like those films that Mani-sir (Mani Ratnam) used to do like ‘Saathiya’ (the Hindi-language remake of Tamil drama-romance film “Alai Payuthey”),” Maddock chief Dinesh Vijan had previously told Variety.

“The kind of music it has and Janhvi playing a South Indian is interesting, Sid’s playing a Northern Delhi boy, and the conflict is very cool. It’s like maybe taking ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ forward – there’s a high-tech idea in there. But we are going into the ‘Kantara’ world of sorts – we are going a little more than that.”

