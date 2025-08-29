Param Sundari Movie Review: Heartfelt, hilarious, and genuine - Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's film has it all

The film opens with Param (Sidharth Malhotra), an internet-savvy Delhi businessman who's pouring all his energy into creating an app that scans out your "soul mate." Enters Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), a plain-speaking, firecracker Malayali woman who doesn't belong in any of Param's neat little boxes.

Director: Tushar Jalota

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Inayat Verma

Runtime: 136 Minutes

Rating: 4/5

Screen, swipe, and scores are some of the most common keywords that rule our love life, unfortunately, but it's true. And Param Sundari does one thing absolutely spot on: it understands the confusion, the resistance, and the exhaustion of a generation that has grown too comfortable with technology, even to find love. Instead of judging, however, the film gently drags the audience back, reminds them that love isn't something you can order online, totally based on statistics. In all its glory, love is definitely messy, risky, and scary, but it's the most human act we will ever perform.

Technological advancement has definitely increased our reach in the world, but it's also somehow edged us further from ourselves. This film gently pushes us to understand love, with humor, emotion, and just the right touch of glitz.

Param Sundari taps into the world of emotions, chemistry, and connection, which no app and no AI can calculate. No computer code can measure the impact one person can have on your whole being. A simple glance or touch from someone special can make our day; the longing or aching for someone they are to be felt, not computed. This movie knows this, and it never forgets it, even as it fully embraces the digital world that we exist in.

There is something unique, refreshing, and soul soothing about the film, from the opening scene, the film just tugs all the right chords, makes you sing along, or even cry at moments. Param Sundari is a slow burner; it gives you time to feel something real and alive.

Director Tushar Jalota doesn't just narrate a simple story; he puts a rhythm and heart in every frame. The film unfolds like a dream, but one rooted in actual emotions and actual moments. This one will give you butterflies.

The film opens with Param (Sidharth Malhotra), an internet-savvy Delhi businessman who's pouring all his energy into creating an app that scans out your "soul mate." He is a firm believer in analytics. But when his father (Sanjay Kapoor), exasperated with his grand ideas and never-ending pitch decks, challenges him to find a soulmate using his own app in 30 days, things get real.

Enters Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), a plain-speaking, firecracker Malayali woman who doesn't belong in any of Param's neat little boxes. She is as genuine as can be; she is far from filters or scores. Her genuineness puts everything Param ever imagined about love aside. What starts as a casual interaction soon turns into something much more complex and deeply emotional.

We have seen Sidharth Malhotra as a charmer in other movies, but this one has emotional depth and intelligence. Though he is a handful, his vulnerability and unexpected emotional depth make you root for him.

But the real show-stopper is Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari; she delivers the most memorable and powerful performance to date. She's confident, earthy, rooted, and emotionally smart, never once venturing into cliche. Her performance is full of little details, and everything is spot on, starting with her accent, posture, attitude, and vibe. She is natural in every frame; you find yourself forgetting that you are watching a performance. She simply becomes Sundari.

Apart from head-butting and taking jabs at one another, the chemistry between Param and Sundari is refreshingly adorable and sublime. Their romance that the generation today — always swiping and searching — will surely relate to. There is a beautiful authenticity in how their relationship evolves, full of contradictions, turns, and undeniable tension.

The film offers other great performances from Sanjay Kapoor, a towering and handsome dad, who is never short on one-liners and doesn’t waste time adding levity to a grim situation. Actor Manjot Singh is effortlessly funny, and Inayat Verma absolutely steals scenes with her adorable energy. Renji Panicker and Siddhartha Shankar add much-needed push to the narrative with their seasoned performances.

The film is a treat visually. The film beautifully captures the contrasting worlds of Delhi and Kerala. The slick, buzzing energy of the capital’s corporate world, with the serene, almost dreamlike charm of Kerala’s backwaters. Every frame feels like an emotional landscape.

A special shout-out to the costume design, which adds another layer of storytelling; Sundari’s graceful, expressive saris and Param’s effortlessly stylish city look speak volumes about their personalities long before they say a word.

And of course, the backbone of the film is music. Packed with one banger after another, the music carries an enormous share of the emotional weight. From the naughty Pardesiya, the sensual Bheegi Saree, the funky Danger, to the heart-wrenchingly tender Sunn Mere Yaar Ve and Chand Kagaz Ka — all of these songs are made-to-order. The title track Sundari Ke Pyar Mein is already a hit, and so it should be. The score doesn't just suit the story — it deepens it.

Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan produced Param Sundari, a contemporary romance, with all the mess and sweetness that it entails. This one's every moment worth it.