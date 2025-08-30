Param Sundari: Kiara Advani reviews Sidharth Malhotra film, calls him 'pure magic on screen', adds Janhvi Kapoor was...

Param Sundari also features Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Inayat Verma, Renji Panicker, and Abhishek Banerjee in a special appearance. Here's what Kiara Advani thinks about the film.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra as Param Sachdev and Janhvi Kapoor as Thekkepattu Sundari Damodharan Pillai, the romantic comedy Param Sundari has been released in the theatres this Friday on August 29. Also featuring Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Inayat Verma, Renji Panicker, and Abhishek Banerjee in a special appearance, the film is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.

Kiara Advani reviews Param Sundari

A day after its release, Sidharth's wife and actress Kiara Advani shared her review of Param Sundari. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "A feel good rom com that leaves you with the biggest smile! @sidmalhotra Param was pure magic on screen- you owned every beat, every frame, effortless, charming and pitch perfect, your comic timing made it even more memorable."

Heaping praise on Janhvi Kapoor and Tushar Jalota, she added, "@janhvikapoor Sundari is such a cutieee and your performance was so endearing, you looked absolutely stunning. @santhadop you have nailed it, every frame was breathtaking, a visual treat. @tusharjalota Congratulations on bringing it all together. Kudos to the entire team for this gem of a film! @maddockfilms."





Kiara Advani in War 2

Kiara Advani was last seen in the spy thriller War 2, that also starred Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the leading roles. The sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe has underperformed at the box office as it has just earned Rs 230 crore net in India and grossed Rs 350 crore worldwide. War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films.

Param Sundari box office opening

Coming back to Param Sundari, it collected Rs 7.37 crore net in India on its first day of release. The film was expected to get a two-digit opening, but it failed to do so because of the mixed reviews it received from the audiences and critics. While some of them found it a breezy watch, many criticised the film for its nonsensical plot, poor performances, and dragged narration.

READ | This musician was stabbed at 7, attended his own memorial service, married thrice but had seven children with five women