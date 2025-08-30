Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Param Sundari: Here's how Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor film is fitting tribute to Shah Rukh Khan's legacy

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari pays tribute to several Shah Rukh Khan films including Dil To Pagal Hai, Pardes, and Baazigar.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 04:30 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Param Sundari: Here's how Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor film is fitting tribute to Shah Rukh Khan's legacy
Param Sundari
Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, the romantic comedy Param Sundari has been released in the theatres this Friday on August 29. It also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Inayat Verma, Renji Panicker, and Abhishek Banerjee in a special appearance. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.

Param Sundari and Chennai Express comparisons

Ahead of its release, the film was being compared to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Chennai Express. Now, the viewers are saying that Param Sundari doesn't try to copy the 2013 film, but instead celebrates the legacy of Shah Rukh Khan, dubbed the King of Romance in the Hindi film industry.

Param Sundari pays tribute to Shah Rukh Khan films

At multiple points, Param Sundari takes the audiences back to Shah Rukh Khan-style romance from the 90s. The film focuses on the theme that every individual has their soulmate in this world, which takes you back to Dil To Pagal Hai. As we have seen in the trailer also, Sidharth's Param says the Baazigar dialogue to Janhvi's Sundari - Haar ke jeetne wale ko Baazigar kehte hain. In the film's climax, while participating in the Onam boat race, Param synchronises the rhythym of his other teammates using Shah Rukh's song Ye Dil Deewana from Pardes. 

Param Sundari box office opening

Param Sundari collected Rs 7.37 crore net in India on its first day of release. The film was expected to get a two-digit opening, but it failed to do so because of the mixed reviews it received from the audiences and critics. While some of them found it a breezy watch, many criticised the film for its nonsensical plot, poor performances, and dragged narration.

READ | Sunny Leone reveals she lost six children, four girls and two boys, before adopting first baby Nisha

