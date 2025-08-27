Param Sundari: CBFC makes these changes in Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor film; no visual cuts, movie's runtime is...

Param Sundari has created good buzz among the audiences due to its fresh music by Sachin-Jigar. Pardesiya and Bheegi Saari songs are already storming the streaming charts.

Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, the romantic comedy Param Sundari is slated to release in cinemas this Friday on August 29. The film, which is based on a love story between a Deli boy and a Kerala girl, is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.

Ahead of its release, Bollywood Hungama has shared a report on the CBFC certificate granted to the film. According to the same, Param Sundari has been given a U/A 13+ rating and it duration is 136 minutes, i.e. 2 hours and 16 minutes. CBFC hasn't asked the makers for any visual cut, but just muted a few words in between the dialogues - bloody, muted, church, and father.

Sidharth and Janhvi are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film as they have been touring different cities including Delhi and Jaipur. The film has created good buzz among the audiences due to its fresh music by Sachin-Jigar. Pardesiya and Bheegi Saari songs are already storming the streaming charts.

Param Sundari was initially slated to release on July 25, along with Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2. However, due to Saiyaara's record-breaking opening weekend, both the films got postponed. Son of Sardaar 2 was pushed by 1 week and released on August 1, but eventually flopped at the box office. Now, Param Sundari is hitting theatres after a month on August 29.

READ | Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more