Param Sundari Cast Fees: Sidharth Malhotra was paid double of Janhvi Kapoor for rom-com, lead actors charged Rs..., film is made on budget of Rs...

After Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 and Rajinikanth's Coolie, two big-budget films, Bollywood has now witnessed the release of a mid-budget film, Param Sundari, which has been reportedly made with a budget of Rs 45-50 crore in its production.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 01:49 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Param Sundari Cast Fees: Sidharth Malhotra was paid double of Janhvi Kapoor for rom-com, lead actors charged Rs..., film is made on budget of Rs...
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor have already left audiences in awe with their cross-cultural love story, Param Sundari, which was released today, August 29. The Tushar Jalota directorial marks Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's first project together as co-stars, and their romantic chemistry is truly captivating. What follows is a riot of fun and chaos when Param (Sidharth), a Punjabi munda from Delhi, falls in love with Sundari (Janhvi), a girl from Kerala. 

How much did Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor charge for Param Sundari? 

After Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 and Rajinikanth's Coolie, two big-budget films, Bollywood has now witnessed the release of a mid-budget film, Param Sundari, which has been reportedly made with a budget of Rs 45-50 crore in its production. 

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Param Sundari is a romantic comedy film and is expected to build on the hype that Saiyaara created. As per a Times Now report, Sidharth Malhotra has been paid Rs 10-12 crore for playing the role of Param in the film. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, took home Rs 4-5 crore for Param Sundari. 

Sanjay Kapoor, who is playing Sidharth Malhotra's father in the film, has been paid Rs 50 lakh for his role, and Manjot Singh, who has been part of several Bollywood films, is said to be paid a fee of around Rs 25 lakh. 

This means that Sidharth Malhotra is the highest-paid actor in the entire Param Sundari cast. 

Param Sundari Movie Review by DNA India 

There is something unique, refreshing, and soul soothing about the film, from the opening scene, the film just tugs all the right chords, makes you sing along, or even cry at moments. Param Sundari is a slow burner; it gives you time to feel something real and alive.
 
Director Tushar Jalota doesn't just narrate a simple story; he puts a rhythm and heart in every frame. The film unfolds like a dream, but one rooted in actual emotions and actual moments. This one will give you butterflies.

READ | As Trump's tariffs kick in, PM Modi makes BIG statement at India-Japan Economic Forum: 'Capital does not just grow, it multiplies in India'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
