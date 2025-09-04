Param Sundari box office collection day 7: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor film fails to earn Rs 50 crore in first week

Param Sundari received mixed to negative reviews from the audiences and critics. While some of them found it a breezy watch, many criticised the film for its nonsensical plot, poor performances, dragged narration, and misrepresentation of the South Indians.

Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, the romantic comedy Param Sundari was released in the theatres on August 29. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, it also featured Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Inayat Verma, Renji Panicker, and Abhishek Banerjee in a special appearance.

Param Sundari received mixed to negative reviews from the audiences and critics. While some of them found it a breezy watch, many criticised the film for its nonsensical plot, poor performances, dragged narration, and misrepresentation of the South Indians. Many even deemed it a Kerala Tourism ad of 2 hours and 16 minutes.

In its first week, the Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer has failed to earn even Rs 50 crore net in India. The film collected Rs 37 crore in its first six days. On its seventh day, the movie earned Rs 2.75 crore more, taking its first-week net domestic collection to Rs 39.75 crore in India.

It seems that Param Sundari's lifetime theatrical run is almost over as three new releases are hitting theatres on September 5. These are Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa-starrer Baaghi 4; Vivek Agnihotri's political drama The Bengal Files; and the Hollywood horror thriller The Conjuring: Last Rites.

