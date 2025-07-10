Parag Tyagi says he is 'together forever' with Shefali Jariwala in emotional post, netizens ask him to 'stay strong'

Just a few days ago, Parag had shared a heartwarming video compiling his and Shefali's romantic pictures that captured their intimate moments as they were seen sharing hugs, kisses, and posing together during their vacations.

Shefali Jariwala, famously known as The Kaanta Laga girl, passed away on the night of June 27 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. Her husband Parag Tyagi has been sharing emotional posts on his Instagram in her memory since her death. On Wednesday night, Parag shared another moving post in which he mentioned that he and Shefali are "together forever."

Taking to his Instagram, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor shared a short video, in which he is seen holding Shefali's hand and after a few seconds, another photo shows their hands on their pet dog Simba's paw. He used the song Mere Haath Mein, composed by Jatin-Lalit, written by Prasoon Joshi, and sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan, from Aamir Khan and Kajol-starrer Fanaa in the background, and captioned the video as "Together Forever", along with a red heart emoji.

In the comments section, netizens asked Parag to stay strong. One of them wrote, "Keep yourself strong. Her love will always surround her and she's watching you, hugs brother", while another added, "Stay strong Parag, Shefali would want you to be happy and she is looking over you and Simba." "You three are inseparable, no physical distance can separate you, stay strong, she is with you both", read another comment.

Just a few days ago, Parag had shared a heartwarming video compiling his and Shefali's romantic pictures that captured their intimate moments as they were seen sharing hugs, kisses, and posing together during their vacations. For the caption, he had written, "I will find you every time you are born and I will love you in every lifetime. I love you eternally meri gundi meri chokri (my thug, my girl)."

READ | Meet actress, whose father wanted to name her Mercedes, debuted at 17, refused to play rape victim, then agreed after...