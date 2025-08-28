Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Parag Tyagi misses Shefali Jariwala during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home: 'Pari always wanted that...'

Fulfilling her late wife's wish, Parag Tyagi recently established the Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation to take care of underpriviledged kids' welfare and education.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 10:19 PM IST

Parag Tyagi/Instagram
Parag Tyagi missed his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, as he welcomed Bappa to their home this year without her. He shared a video on social media where he was seen performing Bappa's aarti, and later taking the idol in front of a picture of Shefali. He was accompanied by his mother-in-law, Sunita Jariwala.

Parag revealed that Shefali wished that Bappa should never stop visiting their home, and hence, he welcomed Bappa this year as well to shower blessings on her departed soul. "Pari always wanted that bappa shall never stop visiting & bless her home. This year also bappa visited and showered his blessings on u my baby. Always keep smiling my love. Mom @sunita.jariwala put all the hard work. Love you eternally Pari," he wrote.

A lot of netizens extend their support to Parag after seeing the video. An Instagram user shared: "I just get so sad when I see your posts. Sad that life has been so unfair to you and sad that a love so rarely pure is separated by heaven and earth. Wishing you love, prayers and strength." Another one penned, "Pari bahut khush hogi ye dekh ke, Bappa bless you sir. Pari jaha bhi hogi Bappa bless her." The third comment read, "How difficult it is for him to live with out her."

Shefali was known to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with full enthusiasm every year. For those who do not know, Shefali passed away on June 27 this year due to a cardiac arrest. Fulfilling her late wife's wish, Parag recently established the Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation to take care of underpriviledged kids' welfare and education.

Announcing the foundation, he wrote on social media, "Congratulations Doston Navya, Kavya, Ishan & Inaya few more drops in the ocean of #ShefaliJariwalaRiseFoundation. Keep praying and keep showering ur love so we can fulfil Pari’s dream and help as many underprivileged children we can so grateful #shefalijariwala."

