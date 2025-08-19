Parag Tyagi fulfills late wife Shefali Jariwala's incomplete dream, promises to help...: 'Keep praying and..

Parag Tyagi is now living the dreams of Shefali Jariwala, and leaving no stone unturned in making her immortal.

Actor Parag Tyagi, who has been building his life from scratch after the devastating loss of his beloved wife Shefali Jariwala, seems to have found a ray of hope in life. Shefali passed away on June 27, 2025, due to a cardiac arrest, and left behind a legacy of good work, love and compassion. Her untimely demise shocked the entire entertainment industry, fans and loved ones.

Parag was seen extremely devastated and was sharing her memories through his social media account. Parag has now taken a step forward to keep her vision alive. Recently, he announced the establishment of the “Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation” in memory of Shefali and that he has also taken charge of kids' welfare and education through it. He also pledged support for a little girl's education on the same day.

Parag Tyagi starts Shefali Jariwala Foundation

The actor has now taken charge of a few more kids' welfare and education. He shared a beautiful video of the same on his Instagram and captioned it as, “Congratulations Doston Navya, Kavya, Ishan & Inaya few more drops in the ocean of #shefalijariwalarisefoundation. Keep praying and keep showering ur love so we can fulfil Pari’s dream and help as many underprivileged children as we can, so grateful #shefalijariwala.”

Parag Tyagi is turning out to be an ideal husband

With this, Parag has shown his steady commitment to Shefali's dream of empowering and uplifting the underprivileged. It reflects his deep commitment to transforming her vision into reality and working for the betterment of society. Parag is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that Shefali's passion for education, women's empowerment and social upliftment lives on. By taking charge of these young lives, he is building a legacy that extends far beyond personal grief. Truly turning Shefali's dream into a living reality that will inspire and impact countless lives and make Shefali immortal in a true sense.