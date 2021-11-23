Paps tease Shraddha Arya for ‘Mehendi vale hath’, watch actor’s reaction in VIRAL video

Shraddha Arya, who acted in 'Kundal Bhagya', has returned to Mumbai after getting married in a grand Indian ceremony in Delhi on November 16, 2021. The star looked stunning in a peach satin dress with a stole. She donned red bangles and separated her hair with vermillion. The actress was met by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. As she flaunted her diamond ring and henna-covered hands, the cameraman couldn't help but tease the newlywed.

Shraddha kept her love and wedding plans hidden at first, but her wedding celebrations later flooded the internet with happy memories. She announced the change in her name with a series of hilarious photos from her wedding with her husband, Rahul Nagal.

Shraddha Arya got hitched with naval officer Rahul Nagal on November 16 in an intimate ceremony in Delhi

The actress has been portraying the central character of Dr. Preeta Luthra in 'Kundali Bhagya' since 2017. After appearing in films across Hindi and regional industries, Shraddha gained huge popularity through this hit Zee TV show. She was also seen in other television shows such as 'Dream Girl', 'Tumhari Paakhi' and 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki' in the past.