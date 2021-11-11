Paps ask Vicky Kaushal about wedding plans with Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan reacts

Amid wedding rumours, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been grabbing a lot of attention as the news of their Roka ceremony on Diwali day at director Kabir Khan’s Mumbai residence has been doing rounds on the internet these days.

According to the media reports, Katrina and Vicky, who are expected to wear Sabyasachi outfits for their wedding, can get married in December at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Now, Vicky Kaushal was spotted with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan outside a dancing studio where paparazzi asked ‘Sardar Udham’ actor about his wedding rumours. The video of the same has gone viral on social media now.

In the clip, Vicky Kaushal can be seen posing with Sara Ali Khan, meanwhile, paparazzi asks the ‘Uri’ actor about his marriage plans. Paps can be heard asking, “Vicky bhai shaadi kab hai (Vicky sir when are you getting married)?” Hearing this, Sara couldn’t stop laughing.

Meanwhile, media reports claimed that Katrina and Vicky had a private Roka ceremony at the residence of director Kabir Khan where only a few family members and close friends were invited. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Earlier, Katrina had refuted the media reports regarding an engagement and wedding in December.

According to the reports, Katrina, who is currently busy promoting her film ‘Sooryavanshi’, will take a long break for her wedding preparations. Directed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Sooryavanshi’ also features Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in the movie ‘Sardar Udham’, will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw. Sam Manekshaw was a military officer who was the chief of the Indian Army during the India-Pakistan 1971 war.