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Papon urges people to help Assam recover from devastating floods: 'Villages are flooded, hundreds of people are missing, animals have died'

Papon urges people to help Assam recover from floods: 'Villages are flooded'

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Papon urges people to help Assam recover from devastating floods: 'Villages are flooded, hundreds of people are missing, animals have died'

Singer Papon has dropped a video message, informing his fans about the condition of Assam, and has requested them to step forward and help the state tackle the devastating floods.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 10:48 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Papon urges people to help Assam recover from devastating floods: 'Villages are flooded, hundreds of people are missing, animals have died'
Papon, still from flood-affected Assam (Image source: Twitter)
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Singer Papon has urged people across the country to come forward and support those affected by the devastating floods in Assam. In a video message on X, Papon said, “Hello everyone, I want to bring to notice what’s happening in Assam right now. The devastation that has happened because of the floods this year is not here; there are floods, but you can’t imagine the situation this time.”

He expressed deep sadness over the floods that have affected many people, especially those who have lost their homes. “Villages are flooded, people are still homeless, hundreds of people are missing, people have lost their lives, so many animals have died. It’s a bad situation, so please spread the word,” Papon, who hails from Assam, appealed. “I request everyone in India and across the world, please, you know, look towards Assam; it’s happening, you know, we all must come together, whatever we can do, and we need to act. We all are doing our bit here. If you want to help, please come forward,” he added.

Watch the viral video

The death toll from the floods in Assam has risen to 66, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) here on Monday. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that ministers from the state government will reach out across the state to coordinate rehabilitation operations. The state government’s priority remains addressing relief to citizens in the worst-affected districts like Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat. Earlier, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a coordinated exercise was being mounted to restore power in areas where it had been suspended.

Also read: Viral video: Anupam Kher is upset with students for abusing PM Narendra Modi, says 'matbhed mein sanskaar na tootein', actor gets brutally trolled

 

“As Assam steadily recovers from the floods, power restoration efforts continue across affected districts. Following the precautionary suspension of electricity supply during the floods, Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd. teams have been carrying out comprehensive safety inspections while restoring power in a phased manner across Sivasagar, Jorhat, Charaideo, Dibrugarh and other affected areas. We remain committed to restoring essential services and ensuring every affected community returns to normalcy,” the CM said.

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