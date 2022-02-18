Paparazzo tells Ranbir Kapoor 'shaadi mein milte hai', actor gives savage response - WATCH

Rajiv Kapoor is no more, but his memories are alive in everyone's hearts via his movies. On Thursday night, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker hosted an exclusive screening of the late actor's last film 'Toolsidas Junior'. The event was co-planned by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar in Mumbai.

Several members of the Kapoor family including Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, and Kunal Kapoor among others marked their presence at the screening.

Soon after the screening ended, Ranbir Kapoor was snapped in conversation with Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar. And while he was on his way out of the theatre, the paps tailed him to click photos of him. A pap was heard jokingly telling Ranbir, "Bye RK, shaadi mein milte hain (see you at the wedding).

Ranbir instantly replied, "kiski (whose wedding)," and left without looking back. But the pap did not fail to give RK his answer. The paparazzo yelled, "Luv (Ranjan) sir ki" and everyone else started laughing.

For the unversed, filmmaker Luv Ranjan is all geared up to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend on February 20.

There have been several reports in the media stating Ranbir and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot this year. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same.

Meanwhile, 'Toolsidas Junior' is a father and son story that went on the floors in 2018. Apart from Rajiv Kapoor, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role.For the unversed, Rajiv Kapoor, the youngest son of legendary Raj Kapoor, passed away on January 9, 2021 following a heart attack.