Paparazzi call Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan 'Aryan', he reacts, watch video

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's son, is rarely seen in and around the city. When he does go out in public, though, paparazzi make sure to get images and videos of him. Ibrahim's most recent video has gone viral on social media. As people address him as Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, the star child can be seen entering his car, laughing.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the youngest son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Ibrahim is seen entering his car in the viral footage, surrounded by fans. Paps may be heard yelling 'Aryan', 'Aryan' in the next section of the video. In the car, Ibrahim and his buddies laughed heartily at the confusion. Ibrahim might be seen smiling, amused by the name confusion.

Sara Ali Khan, who is known for her viral videos, posted one on Instagram for Siblings Day. In the sweet video, the pair celebrates their differences while being pretty similar at the same time. Sara, who refers to him as Iggy Potter, has shared numerous amusing videos with him.

Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi is a carbon copy of his father, Saif Ali Khan. He is the second child of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, actress Amrita Singh. He received his education at Dhirubhai Ambani School and went on to study in the United Kingdom. The young actor could make his Bollywood debut in the near future.

Aryan Khan, on the other hand, is Shah Rukh Khan's and Gauri Khan's son. As a writer and director, he will shortly make his Bollywood debut. Aryan is working on his own Amazon Prime Video show reportedly , which he will direct and write.