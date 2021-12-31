Paparazzi ask Vicky Kaushal to slow down, actor says mask up- Watch

The newest groom of the B'town, Vicky Kaushal returned to the city, and at the airport, he advised paparazzi to mask up. 'URI: The Surgical Strike' actor was walking out from the airport, and when he saw a photographer without a mask, he asked him to cover his face with action. The actor was in rush, thus the paps asked him to slow down and pose for photos. Vicky acknowledged their request, and he posed for shutterbugs with a smile.

After getting hitched with Katrina Kaif on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Vicky resumed work a week later, but he was equally active on social media. His wedding pictures went viral in no time, and he even remembered Shaheed Udham Singh on his birth anniversary. Known for giving powerful performances in films like 'Sanju,' 'Manmarziyaan,' 'Masaan,' Vicky garnered accolades for his last release 'Sardar Udham.' Did you know that Vicky Kaushal could have been a part of '83?' As per an India.com report, the 'Masaan' actor auditioned for the role of Mohinder Amarnath but later decided to opt out from the film. The report states that Vicky gave the audition before the spy thriller film 'Raazi'. As the 2018 film became a monstrous hit on the box office, Vicky changed his mind as he didn't want to play the second lead in '83.'

The National Award-winning actor upcoming projects include Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic 'Sam Bahadur', comedy-drama 'Govinda Naam Mera' and Aditya Dhar's mythological superhero film 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'.