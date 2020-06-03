Papa Ranjeet dances with daughter Divyanka during workout session and video will wipe away your midweek blues

Veteran actor Ranjeet, who is known for villainous roles in Bollywood has an Instagram page where he posts several unseen and happy moments with family and friends from the industry. On Tuesday, he decided to treat fans with a sweet video featuring his daughter Divyanka and it's a visual treat, indeed! In the video, the father and daughter duo is seen dancing on the song 'Mehbooba Mehbooba'.

Divyanka is seen doing the steps and Ranjeet then syncs with her properly leaving her surprised and how. They both broke into laughter and hug each other tightly. Ranjeet captioned the video stating, "Nearing 80 yrs, only my daughter can make me dance (on her fingers)".

Check out the video below:

Earlier during an interaction, Ranjeet had spoken about his life after marriage and how he health with women attention. The veteran actor stated, "I can say I’ve been a loyal husband. Marriage is based on trust. Every woman is possessive though she may not show it. After marriage, I have not been in bed with anyone. I’ve never two-timed even though there have been many chances. Women still approach me; I still receive missed calls and vulgar messages. I receive titillating messages, even from married women. But I see to it that I don’t hurt my wife and kids."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranjeet was last seen in Housefull 4 which released in 2019. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles.