Papa Meri Jaan: Ranbir Kapoor yearns for Anil Kapoor's love in Animal song, Sonu Nigam's voice impresses netizens

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, Animal releases in cinemas on December 1.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

After the two romantic tracks Hua Main and Satranga, the Animal makers released the third song Papa Meri Jaan on Tuesday, November 14. The emotional track explores the complicated father-son bond between Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The video was captioned, "Be Ready To Witness The Father-Son Bond, Carved In Blood", on YouTube.

Papa Meri Jaan is sung by Sonu Nigam, composed by Harshardhan Rameshwar, and written by Raj Shekhar. Sonu's vocals have highly impressed the netizens as they can't stop praising the National Award-winning singer in the comments section of the song video. "When Sonu Nigam puts his soul into a song, a legacy of the song extends beyond from generation to generation", a comment read.

Another netizen wrote, "Brilliant song. Superb picturization. Ranbir Kapoor with his expressions. Just wow. Sonu Nigam no words. Just sheer brilliance in his voice". Ranbir Kapoor's acting is also getting praised as one of his fans wrote, "This movie is going to be a huge blockbuster, there is no one near to Ranbir Kapoor in case of acting. He has the God's gift of acting skills and rare talent."



Animal was earlier slated to release on August 11 clashing with Sunny Deol's patriotic drama Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's satirical comedy OMG 2, but was postponed due to delay in its post-production. After averting a clash with two sequels, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has found itself in another clash as Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur is also slated to release on December 1.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has been one of the most awaited films since its announcement as this is his second Hindi film. He made his Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor-starrer romantic drama Kabir Singh, which was the official remake of Vanga's own 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy and went on to earn more than Rs 300 crore at the global box office in 2019.

