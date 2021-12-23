Pap confuses Alaya F for Alia Bhatt, ‘Freddy’ actress reacts – WATCH

When Alaya F stepped out recently, a paparazzo addressed her as 'Alia,' as if confusing her with Alia Bhatt.

Alaya was seen out and about with her buddies on Tuesday evening. While her pals avoided the cameras, Alaya took a few minutes to pose for the photographers. The actor was dressed in a black ensemble.

A paparazzo was heard addressing her as 'Alia' and requested that she pose for shots as she walked out. The photographers joined in to advise the paparazzo that he had addressed her incorrectly. Alaya laughed and said, 'Wrong (one).' One of them was overheard saying, "Wrong number."

A cameraman also inquired as to why celebs are afraid of them. "Camera se darte hai, aapse nahi (They are afraid of the camera, not of you)," she said.

Earlier this year, Alaya shared her thoughts on Alia Bhatt. On Zoom TV’s By Invite Only, Alaya said, “Uff, she is just too good! I saw her Gangubai trailer at least… We (she and host Renil Abraham) have seen it together, I don’t know how many times, so imagine how much I saw it on my own time.”

“We have seen, like, a bad trailer and then we are like, ‘Let’s just watch Gangubai to refresh our minds. We have to clean it out,’” she added.

Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi, an actress, and Farhan Furniturewala, a businessman. In Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya received the Best Debut (Female) Filmfare award for her acting as Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's pregnant daughter. She also appeared in the Aaj Sajeya music video.