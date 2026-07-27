Pankaj Tripathi to receive Artist of Distinction honour at IFFM 2026: 'Truly special and incredibly meaningful'

Expressing his gratitude, Pankaj Tripathi said, "To be soon receiving the Artist of Distinction honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is deeply humbling. To have my journey be recognised on an international platform like IFFM is truly special and incredibly meaningful."

National Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi will be honoured with the prestigious Artist of Distinction award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026, recognising his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema and his remarkable body of work. The upcoming edition of the festival will also mark Tripathi's first-ever appearance at IFFM, where he will personally receive the honour in Melbourne, Australia. The recognition adds another significant milestone to Tripathi's celebrated career, which has been defined by critically acclaimed performances across films and streaming platforms.

Widely regarded as one of India's finest actors, he has built a reputation for bringing depth, authenticity and quiet brilliance to every role, making him a favourite among audiences and critics alike. Over the years, Tripathi has delivered several unforgettable performances, from Sultan Qureshi in Gangs of Wasseypur and the iconic Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur to his National Award-winning turn in Mimi. His acclaimed filmography also includes Newton, Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Fukrey, Masaan, Criminal Justice, OMG 2 and Main Atal Hoon. Known for portraying ordinary people with extraordinary conviction, Tripathi has consistently set new benchmarks for nuanced storytelling and realistic performances.

Pankaj Tripathi on receiving Artist of Distinction honour

Expressing his gratitude on receiving the honour, Pankaj Tripathi said, "To be soon receiving the Artist of Distinction honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is deeply humbling. As an actor, I have always believed that stories have the extraordinary power to transcend boundaries, connect hearts and bring people closer, irrespective of language or geography. To have my journey be recognised on an international platform like IFFM is truly special and incredibly meaningful. Every milestone in my career has been possible because of the trust and collaboration of filmmakers, writers, directors, fellow actors, technicians and, above all, the audiences who have embraced my work with so much love. This recognition belongs as much to them as it does to me. Coming from a small village in Bihar, I never imagined that the stories I would become a part of would one day travel across the world and be celebrated in this manner."

He also added, "What makes this honour even more memorable is that I will be attending the festival in person for the very first time. I am looking forward to interacting with audiences in Australia, celebrating the incredible journey of Indian cinema, and sharing this moment with fellow artists from across the industry. My heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for this honour. It is something I will always cherish."

About Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026 will be held from August 13 to 23, bringing together a diverse line-up of films, filmmakers, actors and industry professionals from India and around the world. As the largest celebration of Indian cinema outside the country, IFFM continues to showcase the richness, diversity and growing global appeal of Indian storytelling.

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