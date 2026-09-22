FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Nani reveals what makes 'rockstar' Raghav Juyal's performance in The Paradise special: 'You are going to be shocked'

Nani reveals what makes Raghav Juyal's performance in The Paradise special

Have IITs become mousetraps? Why are brilliant SC, ST & OBC students dying? 53 campus deaths have put alarm bells ringing

Have IITs become mousetraps? Why are brilliant SC, ST & OBC students dying?

NBFCs strengthen Risk Governance Amidst an Evolving Lending Landscape

NBFCs strengthen Risk Governance Amidst an Evolving Lending Landscape

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Pankaj Tripathi to make hosting debut at IIFA Digital Awards 2027, these two celebs to host main ceremony

The 27th edition of IIFA Awards will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on January 22 and 23, 2027. The main IIFA Awards ceremony will be hosted by Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan. Pankaj Tripathi will host the IIFA Dgital Awards 2027.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 09:41 PM IST

Pankaj Tripathi to make hosting debut at IIFA Digital Awards 2027, these two celebs to host main ceremony
Pankaj Tripathi to host IIFA Digital Awards 2027
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pankaj Tripathi is set to make his awards-show hosting debut at the IIFA Digital Awards 2027. The 27th edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on January 22 and 23, 2027. 

For Tripathi, the occasion marks his first experience hosting an awards show. Known for his performances across films and streaming projects, the actor said the new role brings both excitement and nervousness. "For an actor, there are certain moments that come with a little extra nervousness and a lot of excitement and hosting the IIFA Digital Awards for the first time is definitely one of them. I have spent much of my journey standing in front of the camera and telling stories through characters, so stepping onto the IIFA stage in a completely different role is both exciting and humbling. In fact, this will be my first experience of hosting an awards show, which makes the moment even more special for me," Tripathi said in a press statement.

Speaking about the digital entertainment space and IIFA's recognition of it, he added, "The digital world has transformed the way stories are created, discovered and loved, and IIFA recognising this new generation of storytelling feels very meaningful." Tripathi said he hopes to bring his "spirit, warmth and, hopefully, a little bit of humour" to the IIFA Digital Awards stage, adding that he is looking forward to experiencing the event "from the other side of the stage."

The main IIFA Awards ceremony will be hosted by Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan. The 2027 IIFA ceremony is also expected to feature performances by Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

READ | 72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IIT Bombay Student Death: What family, faculty and police say about Sahil Wakode's suicide case
IIT Bombay Student Death: What family, faculty and police say about Sahil Wakode
US, Denmark, Greenland Sign Defence Pact: What does deal mean?
US, Denmark, Greenland Sign Defence Pact: What does deal mean?
Trump at UNGA 2026: Iranian delegation walks out as US President takes aim at Tehran
Trump at UNGA 2026: Iranian delegation walks out as US President targets Tehran
Pankaj Tripathi to make hosting debut at IIFA Digital Awards 2027, these two celebs to host main ceremony
Pankaj Tripathi to make hosting debut at IIFA Digital Awards 2027
Trump at UNGA: Iran deal possible after midterms, warns of ‘annihilation’| Key points
Trump at UNGA: Iran deal possible after midterms, warns of ‘annihilation’
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement