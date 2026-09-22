Pankaj Tripathi to make hosting debut at IIFA Digital Awards 2027, these two celebs to host main ceremony

The 27th edition of IIFA Awards will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on January 22 and 23, 2027. The main IIFA Awards ceremony will be hosted by Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan. Pankaj Tripathi will host the IIFA Dgital Awards 2027.

Pankaj Tripathi is set to make his awards-show hosting debut at the IIFA Digital Awards 2027. The 27th edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on January 22 and 23, 2027.

For Tripathi, the occasion marks his first experience hosting an awards show. Known for his performances across films and streaming projects, the actor said the new role brings both excitement and nervousness. "For an actor, there are certain moments that come with a little extra nervousness and a lot of excitement and hosting the IIFA Digital Awards for the first time is definitely one of them. I have spent much of my journey standing in front of the camera and telling stories through characters, so stepping onto the IIFA stage in a completely different role is both exciting and humbling. In fact, this will be my first experience of hosting an awards show, which makes the moment even more special for me," Tripathi said in a press statement.

Speaking about the digital entertainment space and IIFA's recognition of it, he added, "The digital world has transformed the way stories are created, discovered and loved, and IIFA recognising this new generation of storytelling feels very meaningful." Tripathi said he hopes to bring his "spirit, warmth and, hopefully, a little bit of humour" to the IIFA Digital Awards stage, adding that he is looking forward to experiencing the event "from the other side of the stage."

The main IIFA Awards ceremony will be hosted by Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan. The 2027 IIFA ceremony is also expected to feature performances by Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

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