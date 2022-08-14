Search icon
Pankaj Tripathi talks about #BoycottBollywood trend, says 'democracy me sabko apni baat..'

Pankaj Tripathi stated that since we live in a democratic society, individuals have a right to express their opinions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 03:52 PM IST

- In an interview, Pankaj Tripathi discussed the current cancel culture in Bollywood, which has had an impact on movies like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. Tripathi stated that since we live in a democratic society, individuals have a right to express their opinions, with the hashtag "boycott Laal Singh Chaddha" currently trending on Twitter.

In an interview with India Today,he said, “Democracy me sabko apni baat rakhne ka adhikaar hai (In a democratic world, everyone has the right to voice their opinion). But at the same time, films are a big medium that generate revenue to the government. This revenue is then used for the betterment of the society. Lekin, sehemati ho ya nahi, (however, if they agree or not), this is each individual’s right.”

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has opened up to mixed responses from masses and critics. The film opened with mere Rs 12 crores and it is the lowest opening for Aamir in recent times. Soon, after the release, the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is been considered one of the reasons behind the weak business.

Recently, while interacting with Siddharth Kannan, Kareena Kapoor stated that social media outrage can't affect the film. She said, "I think it’s only a section of people that are trolling. But genuinely, I think that the love the film is getting is very different. These are just a section of people who are probably on your social media, which is probably like 1%.” Later, she countered her previous take on the boycott and requested people to watch her film. "The fact is that they shouldn’t boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. I want people to see me and Aamir (Khan) on screen." She continued, "It’s been three years, we’ve waited so long. So, please don’t boycott this film, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema. People have worked so hard on it; we’ve had 250 people work on this film for two-and-a-half years.”

