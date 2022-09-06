Pankaj Tripathi says 'I have problem when people call me supporting actor', asks 'who is characterless actor?'

Credit: File photo

Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripathi, in his recent interview, said that he doesn’t like anyone calling him a ‘supporting actor’. He further said that an actor is an actor, he does not understand what is ‘character actor’.

In an interview with Brut, Pankaj Tripathi stated, “Yeh I definitely have a problem when people call me that. What is a supporting actor or a character actor? An actor is an actor. More than 'supporting actor,' I have a problem with being called a 'character actor'. I don't get the term 'character actor'. In films everyone is playing a character. Who is a characterless actor? Every one is doing a character including the lead actors.”

Pankaj Tripathi is undoubtedly one of the best actors that we have in the county. He never fails to entertain his fans and has wowed the audience with his characters like Kaleen Bhaiyya in the film ‘Mirzapur’.

His characters like Kaleen Bhaiyya (‘Mirzapur’), Sultan (‘Gangs of Wasseypur’), Rudra (‘Stree’) and many others have resonated with the audience. He chooses to endorse what he uses and only those products that are approved by the governing body. Talking about the same, Pankaj had earlier stated, “I am an actor not a salesman. I am also a responsible citizen of my country. What I do or say is heard by millions in my country today. Why would I do something just for the sake of it? I have been very true to my craft and as a public figure I want to be true to my fans and followers as well.”

Maintaining his firm stance that stems from a strong set of ethics, the actor added, “These are the people who watched my films, appreciated my roles, and made me who I am today. It is my ethical responsibility to endorse only those products I use in a personal capacity or those that are not harmful to society in any manner. The thing is, it is very easy to get lured in this glittering world. But my upbringing hasn't let me slip and I owe this to my solid background.” (Inputs from IANS)