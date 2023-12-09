Pankaj Tripathi says bad cinema often gets good box office numbers: 'Jaise nasha milta hai mehenga aur ghee...'

Headlines

Pankaj Tripathi compares bad cinema with 'gobar' and says it is not good for health.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

Bollywood star Pankaj Tripathi, who is one of the finest actors in India, never disappoints us with his acting skills. He recently appeared in Kadak Singh, the film which revolves around Kadak Singh/AK Shrivastav, portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi, a Joint Director at the Department of Financial Crimes, who is suffering from retrograde amnesia.

While promoting his film, the actor talked about box office numbers in an interview with Puja Talwar. On being asked about the box office, the actor said, “I think cinema is a business of art. ROI is very important, there is no debate about this. But numbers can not define good or bad films. Bad cinema can also get good numbers, and good cinema can get bad numbers. Numbers can not define if it is a good film.”

He added, “jaise nasha milta hai bhaut mehenga, aur usse sasta ghee mil jaaye. Toh sehat ke liye zaruri nahi hi ki jo mehnga hai vo accha hai. Humne gobar banayaaur vo 500 rupay kilo bech diya, vo businessman ke liye safalta hai. Aur hum bole ki humne ghee produce kia hai aur bech rahe hain 100 yaa 200 rupay kilo me, yaa dikkat horri hai bechne me. Lekin humne patahai vo sehat ke liye accha hai. (Like the drug is very expensive, and the ghee is cheaper. So for health, it is not necessary that what is expensive is good. We made cow dung and sold it for Rs 500 per kg, it is a success for the businessman. And we said that we have produced ghee and are selling it at Rs 100 or Rs 200 per kg, or we are having difficulty in selling. But we know it is good for health.”

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and also featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, Sanjana Sanghi, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja, and Varun Buddhadev in key roles. The official synopsis of the film reads, "Amidst the process of piecing together his life, the film delves into his quest to expose the truth behind a significant financial crime." The film has been released on ZEE5 on December 8.

