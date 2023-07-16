Pankaj Tripathi's simplicity at airport wins internet, netizens say 'refreshing not to see brand ki dukaan...'

Social media users praised Pankaj Tripathi for his simplicity after his video from Mumbai airport went viral.

Bollywood star Pankaj Tripathi, on Wednesday, was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his family. He was seen wearing a casual kurta and carrying a bag on his shoulder. The videos of the actor and his family are now doing rounds on social media.

What caught everyone’s attention was his simplicity. Netizens praised the actor for not being ‘brand ki dukaan’. Viral Bhayani and Manav Manglani shared the videos on Instagram. One of the social media users wrote, “Refreshing not to see ‘brand ki dukaan’ walking into the airport.” The second one said, “Such a down to earth actor! Like button for Mr. Pankaj Tripathi ji #pankajtripathi.”

The third one said, “So nice to see a normal-looking actor.” The fourth one said, “Truly simplicity of the star # No tam jham and allllllll.” The fifth one said, “Wasepur ka Sultan.” The sixth one said, “Good human being, down to earth, grounded actor. love him.” The seventh person commented, “Have a nice flight Mishraji Glad to see a normal family unlike other actors packed with Gucci LV etc !!!”

The eighth one said, “He is not showing any attitude full of earth gesture.” The ninth one said, “Making someone's family members uncomfortable is an art of Indian Media. Awful!” The tenth person commented, “He is not a offscreen person for paps! He doesn't live for camera in personal life... That's his simplicity!”

Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for his character in Mirzapur, started his career with the film Run in the year 2004. Later in 2006, he was seen in Omkara. He grabbed everyone’s attention with his role in Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). He also appeared in films including Fukrey, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton, Stree, Ludo, and Mimi.

Earlier, in an interview with India Today, the actor talked about the ongoing #BoycottBollywood trend. He said, “Democracy me sabko apni baat rakhne ka adhikaar hai (In a democratic world, everyone has the right to voice their opinion). But at the same time, films are a big medium that generate revenue to the government. This revenue is then used for the betterment of the society. Lekin, sehemati ho ya nahi, (however, if they agree or not), this is each individual’s right.”

