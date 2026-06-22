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Pankaj Tripathi's brother allegedly beaten with sticks in Bihar village; one arrested

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Pankaj Tripathi's brother allegedly beaten with sticks in Bihar village; one arrested

Pankaj Tripathi's brother, Vijendranath Tiwari, was allegedly assaulted during a land dispute in Bihar's Gopalganj district.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 03:15 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Pankaj Tripathi's brother allegedly beaten with sticks in Bihar village; one arrested
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Actor Pankaj Tripathi's family has reportedly been affected by a violent altercation in Bihar's Gopalganj district, where his elder brother, Vijendranath Tiwari, was allegedly attacked following a dispute over ancestral property.

According to multiple reports, the incident took place in the family's native village after an argument related to land ownership escalated. Tiwari was allegedly assaulted with sticks and clubs, leaving him injured.

He was initially taken to Gopalganj Model Hospital, where doctors administered first aid. Owing to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to a hospital in Patna for further treatment and observation.

Police Launch Probe, One Person Arrested

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter and have reportedly arrested one person in connection with the alleged assault. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend others who may have been involved in the attack.

Authorities said further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

The incident has drawn widespread attention due to its connection to Pankaj Tripathi, who has frequently spoken about his upbringing in Bihar and his close ties to his hometown. However, the actor and his team have not issued any statement on the matter so far.

Political Reactions Pour In

Reacting to the incident, RJD MP Manoj Jha told IANS, "When there was an attack on Pankaj Tripathi's brother, it became news because he is an important person. His name figures among Bihar's distinguished and respected personalities. Every day, each and every family in Bihar is living in fear, and there is no one to look after their concerns."

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan also responded to the incident, saying, "Criminals will not be spared; those involved in such incidents should know that in Bihar, strict and decisive action is inevitable against them."

Police are continuing their investigation, and more details are expected to emerge in the coming days.

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