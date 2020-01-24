Pankaj Tripathi introduced as PR Man Singh in Ranveer Singh's '83'

Ranveer Singh's '83' character posters have been unveiled every passing day. The latest person's look to be unveiled is Pankaj Tripathi. The 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' actor plays the role of coach PR Man Singh in the movie based on the 1983 World Cup.

PR Man Singh played a major role in leading Kapil Dev's team to glory in the 1983 World Cup win, which the Ranveer Singh movie is based on. Pankaj Tripathi seems to ace to the role of the coach, at least in the first look.

Sharing the poster, Ranveer wrote, "THE CHIEF !!! His tireless devotion led Kapil’s Devils to the ultimate glory! The Backbone of Team India The best ‘Man’ Manager of all! Presenting @TripathiiPankaj as PR MAN SINGH!"

See it here:

THE CHIEF !!! His tireless devotion led Kapil’s Devils to the ultimate glory! The Backbone of Team India The best ‘Man’ Manager of all ! Presenting @TripathiiPankaj as PR MAN SINGH ! #ThisIs83@kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena pic.twitter.com/TTvzSjzd17 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 24, 2020

Apart from Ranveer and Pankaj Tripathi, Kabir Khan 83 also stars Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar and Chirag Patil in lead roles. The movie is produced by Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone, who will also be seen in a cameo in 83. She plays the role of Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev (played by Ranveer).