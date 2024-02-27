Twitter
Meet farmer-turned-actor who spent 7 days in jail, worked in hotel, was rejected from NSD, now gives Rs 100 crore films

Pankaj Tripathi had small roles in many films before getting noticed in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

Pankaj Tripathi's journey from farmer to becoming a film star is like a Bollywood movie with drama, dreams, rejection, and hope. Despite the fame he now has, he stays humble, keeping all these experiences close to him.

Tripathi had small roles in many films before getting noticed in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. Pankaj Tripathi, who earlier got famous for playing Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur, has become a Bollywood superstar, delivering successful films and web series consistently.

Originally from a small village in Bihar, Tripathi faced numerous challenges in his acting journey. The struggles he endured during his early days played a crucial role in establishing his name in Mumbai, the city of dreams. 

Earlier life:

Pankaj Tripathi hails from Belsand village in Bihar's Gopalganj district, where his father worked as both a farmer and a Hindu priest. During his school days, Pankaj also worked as a farmer alongside his father. After completing high school, he relocated to Patna for further studies and pursued a course in hotel management. During this time, he worked as a kitchen supervisor at Patna's Maurya Hotel.

In those days, nobody could have predicted that a man from Bihar, who started off working in a kitchen, would eventually rise to become a Bollywood superstar. Leaving a village and establishing oneself in a bustling city like Mumbai, where countless individuals aspire to make it in the acting industry, is no easy feat. However, Pankaj Tripathi persisted through his challenging phase, and today, he is recognized for his exceptional method acting skills.

Rejected twice from NSD

Like many aspiring actors, Pankaj Tripathi dreamed of getting admission to the National School of Drama (NSD), a renowned theatre training institute. However, on his first attempt, he didn't secure a seat at NSD. Undeterred, Tripathi didn't give up and worked hard for a second attempt, hoping for a positive outcome. Unfortunately, he faced disappointment again.

Not willing to give up, he made a third attempt and returned to his village, leaving everything behind. One day, while sitting near his window during heavy rain, he saw a postman delivering a white letter with the NSD logo. This time, he realized that he had been selected for NSD.

In an interview, Pankaj said, "There was a time when I used to keep my phone at a spot in my house where the possibility of good network was the strongest, so that I don't miss any call. I used to wait for phone calls from casting directors and ADs (assistant directors), but days used to pass without my phone ringing." 

While speaking to PTI, he mentioned, "I used to work in a hotel kitchen at night and do theatre in the morning. After finishing my night shift - I did it for two years - I used to come back and sleep for five hours and then do theatre from 2-7 pm and then again hotel work from 11-7 in the morning." 

Jailed for 7 days

According to a 2019 PTI report, Pankaj Tripathi had joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during his studies at Magadh University in Patna. While speaking to PTI about his experience of Beur jail in Patna, he said, "You don't have anything to do in jail. No meetings, no cooking, not doing anything. You are completely alone. When a man is extremely lonely, he starts discovering himself. I met myself in those seven days. When I started reading Hindi literature, I realised how alienated I was to this world. That completely changed me."

