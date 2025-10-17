FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Pankaj Dheer prayer meet: Rohit Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Sood, Rajat Bedi, others pay their final respects

Pankaj Dheer, who had achieved immense fame after playing Karna in the iconic Doordarshan serial Mahabharat, left for his heavenly abode on October 15 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 08:55 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Pankaj Dheer prayer meet: Rohit Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Sood, Rajat Bedi, others pay their final respects
Pankaj Dheer prayer meet
Several film and TV personalities, including Rohit Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Ramesh Taurani, Sonu Sood, Zayed Khan, Suresh Oberoi, Rajat Bedi, Madhur Bhandarkar, Poonam Dhillon, Sharat Saxena, Ranjeet, Raj Kundra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Firoz Khan, Esha Deol, Puneet Issar, Mukesh Khanna, and Urvashi Dholakia among others paid tributes to veteran actor Pankaj Dheer at a prayer meet organised in his memory at ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai.

Pankaj, who had achieved immense fame after playing Karna in the iconic Doordarshan serial Mahabharat, left for his heavenly abode on October 15 after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 68. His last rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium on Wednesday evening. Celebrities such as Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arbaaz Khan, Puneet Issar, and Mika Singh, among others, paid their last respects at the late actor's funeral.

Apart from portraying Karna in Mahabharat, Dheer was also seen in other famous TV shows and Bollywood films. These included Sasural Simar Ka, Soldier, Baadshah, Tarzan: The Wonder Car, Andaaz, Sanam Bewafa, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Chandrakanta, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Badho Bahu, and Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare among others.

His son Nikitin Dheer and daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar are also famous actors. While Nikitin has appeared in movies such as Shershaah, Sooryavanshi, Housefull 5, and Chennai Express among others, Kratka has acted in famous TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ek Veer Stree Ki Kahaani – Jhansi Ki Rani, and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

