Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat's Karna, veteran TV and movie actor passes away at 68, he lost his battle to...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND v WI: This 31-year-old star wins India's 'Impact Player of the Series' award, not Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, he is...

How did brand new bus become running inferno? Did lone jammed door, inflammable materials kill people on board?

Pankaj Dheer death: Meet family of Mahabharat’s legendary Karna; was married to..., his daughter-in-law is famous for…

Pankaj Dheer death: When Bheema Praveen Kumar broke Karna's fingers on BR Chopra's Mahabharat, late actor suffered serious injuries, underwent..

Pankaj Dheer death: When actor refused to play Arjuna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, producer threw him out, then requested him to...

CHILLING video footage of Hamas public execution of 8 blindfolded men in Gaza emerges amid US President Donald Trump's 'disarm' warning

Pankaj Dheer death: Do you know two temples in India, dedicated to Karna, worship actor's 8-foot-tall statue too, they are in...

Will Donald Trump send US troops to Gaza Strip to disarm Hamas fighters?

Meet IAS officer, also a social media star, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, married an IAS officer, her AIR was..., name is...

Silver shines brighter than gold this Diwali: Prices double in 10 months, check new rates; Should you invest on Dhanteras?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND v WI: This 31-year-old star wins India's 'Impact Player of the Series' award, not Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, he is...

IND v WI: This 31-year-old star wins India's 'Impact Player of the Series' award

How did brand new bus become running inferno? Did lone jammed door, inflammable materials kill people on board?

How did brand new bus become running inferno? Did lone jammed door...

Pankaj Dheer death: Meet family of Mahabharat’s legendary Karna; was married to..., his daughter-in-law is famous for…

Pankaj Dheer death: Meet family of Mahabharat’s legendary Karna

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat's Karna, veteran TV and movie actor passes away at 68, he lost his battle to...

Actor Pankaj Dheer, popularly known for playing Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has passed away after losing his battle with cancer.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 01:36 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat's Karna, veteran TV and movie actor passes away at 68, he lost his battle to...
Pankaj Dheer
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Pankaj Dheer, popularly known for playing Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has passed away due to cancer. DNA India exclusively confirmed this news from a close associate of the Dheer family, who said, "Yes, it's true. He has been fighting cancer for years." The date and time haven't been disclosed yet, but the information itself is very shocking.
 
Pankaj Dheer had a dull start in his career, until...
 
Pankaj Dheer started his career with movies. His first movie was Poonam (1981), but it was a major flop. Over the next few years, he went on to star in other forgetables, including Sookha, Meraa Suhaag, Randam Varavu, and Jeevan Ek Sanghursh. However, in 1988, Pankaj got his breakthrough with BR Chopra's Mahabharat. In the epic TV series, Pankaj played the role of Suryaputra Karn. His personality, performance, and body language made the character of Karn the masses' favourite. 
 
Pankaj Dheer's life after Mahabharat 
 
After Mahabharat, Pankaj rose to stardom. He started getting the best offers from the cinema and television. Some of his remarkable works include Sanam Bewafa, Sadak, Zee Horror Show, Chandrakanta, Soldier, Baadshah, Andaaz, Sasural Simar Ka, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Badho Bahu. His final work includes, TV series Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare. Pankaj Dheer is survived by son, actor Nikitan Dheer (Tangabali from Chennai Express, Sooryavanshi) and daughter-in-law, actress Kratika Sengar (Punar Vivaah – Zindagi Milegi Dobara).
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora turn Goddess Sita, social media star's transformation leaves netizens angry: 'Kyu Sita maa ko badnaam kar rahe ho'
Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora turn Goddess Sita, leaves netizens angry
BAD news for Coldrif-maker as Tamil Nadu drugs control department CANCELS Sresan Pharmaceuticals' license, shuts down company
BAD news for Coldrif-maker as Tamil Nadu drugs control department CANCELS...
Who is Ratnesh Kushwaha? Lawyer who fought PM Modi's mother's AI video case is BJP candidate from Patna Sahib, BIG snub to Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav
Who is Ratnesh Kushwaha? Lawyer who fought PM Modi's mother's AI video case...
Pakistan Hockey issues warning ahead of clash with India after Asia Cup 2025 fiasco
Pakistan Hockey issues warning ahead of clash with India after Asia Cup 2025 fia
Beyond Stereotypes: The New Science of Understanding Rural India
Beyond Stereotypes: The New Science of Understanding Rural India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE