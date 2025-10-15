Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat's Karna, veteran TV and movie actor passes away at 68, he lost his battle to...

Actor Pankaj Dheer, popularly known for playing Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has passed away after losing his battle with cancer.

Actor Pankaj Dheer, popularly known for playing Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has passed away due to cancer. DNA India exclusively confirmed this news from a close associate of the Dheer family, who said, "Yes, it's true. He has been fighting cancer for years." The date and time haven't been disclosed yet, but the information itself is very shocking.

Pankaj Dheer had a dull start in his career, until...

Pankaj Dheer started his career with movies. His first movie was Poonam (1981), but it was a major flop. Over the next few years, he went on to star in other forgetables, including Sookha, Meraa Suhaag, Randam Varavu, and Jeevan Ek Sanghursh. However, in 1988, Pankaj got his breakthrough with BR Chopra's Mahabharat. In the epic TV series, Pankaj played the role of Suryaputra Karn. His personality, performance, and body language made the character of Karn the masses' favourite.

Pankaj Dheer's life after Mahabharat

After Mahabharat, Pankaj rose to stardom. He started getting the best offers from the cinema and television. Some of his remarkable works include Sanam Bewafa, Sadak, Zee Horror Show, Chandrakanta, Soldier, Baadshah, Andaaz, Sasural Simar Ka, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Badho Bahu. His final work includes, TV series Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare. Pankaj Dheer is survived by son, actor Nikitan Dheer (Tangabali from Chennai Express, Sooryavanshi) and daughter-in-law, actress Kratika Sengar (Punar Vivaah – Zindagi Milegi Dobara).