Pankaj Dheer funeral: Nikitin Dheer consoles grieving mother Anita Dheer, emotional video goes viral - Watch

Pankaj Dheer is survived by wife Aneeta Dheer, actor son Nikitin Dheer, and daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar, who also is an actress. He also has a 3-year-old granddaughter, Devika.
Pankaj Dheer, who achieved immense fame after playing Karna in the iconic TV series Mahabharat, passed away on October 15 at the age of 68. His funeral was held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai on Wednesday. Several actors from Bollywood including Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arbaaz Khan, and Mukesh Rishi among others paid their last respects.
A heartbreaking video from the funeral has surfaced on social media, in which Pankaj's son Nikitin Dheer is seen consoling his grieving mother Anita Dheer at their emotional moment. Nikitin has also acted in popular movies such as Salman Khan's Ready and Dabangg 2, Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai's Jodhaa Akbar, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah, and others.
#WATCH | #Mahabharat Actor #PankajDheer Passes Away: Son Nikitin Dheer At Last Rites In Mumbai #Bollywood #Mahabharat #PankajDheerDeath pic.twitter.com/YQi0WceQea— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 15, 2025
Apart from portraying Karna in Mahabharat, Pankaj Dheer was also seen in famous Bollywood films. These included Shah Rukh Khan's Baadshah, Bobby Deol's Soldier, Salman Khan's Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Sanam Bewafa, Akshay Kumar's Andaaz, and Ajay Devgn's Taarzan: The Wonder Car among others.
Pankaj Dheer also acted in multiple TV shows such as Sasural Simar Ka, Chandrakanta, and Badho Baho. He was last seen in sci-fi romantic TV series Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare. He is survived by wife Aneeta Dheer, actor son Nikitin Dheer, and daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar, who also is an actress. He also has a 3-year-old granddaughter, Devika.
