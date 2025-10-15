Pankaj Dheer death: When Bheema Praveen Kumar broke Karna's fingers on BR Chopra's Mahabharat, late actor suffered serious injuries, underwent..

Pankaj Dheer death: Did you know that Pankaj Dheer had literally given his 'blood and sweat' to justify and bring the iconic character of Suryaputra Putra Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat? Read on to know more about the serious injuries he suffered during the production of the show.

As Pankaj Dheer, aka Karna from BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has passed away, we will discuss more about his passion while playing the Kunti putra in the iconic show. The 1988 TV show Mahabharat is an epic series that is still considered one of the best adaptations of the Indian epic. The show was made with utmost dedication and hard work. There is some shocking trivia about the series that will leave you surprised. Did you know that Praveen Kumar, who played Bhima, broke the fingers of Pankaj?

Pankaj Dheer, who played Karna in the Mahabharata, once recounted a true incident from the set. A few years ago, while sharing an anecdote from the shooting of the serial, he recounted how Praveen Kumar, playing the role of Bhima, broke his fingers. Bheem had broken Karna's fingers by hitting him with his gada (mace).

Watch Mata Kunti grieving over Karna's death

Pankaj recounted how, during a fight with Bhima, he had broken Dheer's fingers by hitting him with his mace. He explained that he needed 10-12 stitches afterwards. In fact, to make the scene look realistic, the actors would hit each other realistically. He also revealed that in those days, all weapons were made of iron, not plastic, which caused more injuries.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Puneet Issar.

Meanwhile, Puneet Issar, who played Duryodhana in the Mahabharat, was about to be arrested. According to media reports, a non-bailable warrant was issued against the makers, including Puneet Issar and Gufi Paintal, who played Shakuni, due to the episode depicting Draupadi's disrobing in the TV series.

Also read: Pankaj Dheer death: When actor refused to play Arjuna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, producer threw him out, then requested him to...

BR Chopra also found himself in trouble.

Puneet Issar, who appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, once revealed this incident. He explained that he was travelling in his car when a police van was following him. Police officers stopped his car and told him that a complaint had been filed against him by a man in Varanasi. The man said that his religious sentiments were hurt by Draupadi's vastra-haran episode, and a non-bailable warrant was issued against him, as well as against BR Chopra, show writer Rahi Masoom Raza, Goofy Paintal, and Narendra Sharma.