FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND v WI: This 31-year-old star wins India's 'Impact Player of the Series' award, not Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, he is...

How did brand new bus become running inferno? Did lone jammed door, inflammable materials kill people on board?

Pankaj Dheer death: Meet family of Mahabharat’s legendary Karna; was married to..., his daughter-in-law is famous for…

Pankaj Dheer death: When Bheema Praveen Kumar broke Karna's fingers on BR Chopra's Mahabharat, late actor suffered serious injuries, underwent..

Pankaj Dheer death: When actor refused to play Arjuna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, producer threw him out, then requested him to...

CHILLING video footage of Hamas public execution of 8 blindfolded men in Gaza emerges amid US President Donald Trump's 'disarm' warning

Pankaj Dheer death: Do you know two temples in India, dedicated to Karna, worship actor's 8-foot-tall statue too, they are in...

Will Donald Trump send US troops to Gaza Strip to disarm Hamas fighters?

Meet IAS officer, also a social media star, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, married an IAS officer, her AIR was..., name is...

Silver shines brighter than gold this Diwali: Prices double in 10 months, check new rates; Should you invest on Dhanteras?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND v WI: This 31-year-old star wins India's 'Impact Player of the Series' award, not Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, he is...

IND v WI: This 31-year-old star wins India's 'Impact Player of the Series' award

How did brand new bus become running inferno? Did lone jammed door, inflammable materials kill people on board?

How did brand new bus become running inferno? Did lone jammed door...

Pankaj Dheer death: Meet family of Mahabharat’s legendary Karna; was married to..., his daughter-in-law is famous for…

Pankaj Dheer death: Meet family of Mahabharat’s legendary Karna

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Pankaj Dheer death: When actor refused to play Arjuna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, producer threw him out, then requested him to...

Pankaj Dheer passed away: Before making Karna immortal on the TV screen, Pankaj Dheer was approached to play Arjuna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. However, after his refusal, how did he got Suryaputra Karna? Read on to know more.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 02:00 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Pankaj Dheer death: When actor refused to play Arjuna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, producer threw him out, then requested him to...
Pankaj Dheer as Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The demise of Pankaj Dheer, aka Karna, from BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has left fans shocked. At 68, Pankaj passed away after losing his battle with cancer. For years, he was battling against this disease, and he gave up on life on October 15, 2025. Today, we will share an interesting trivia related to the role that changed the fate of Pankaj. 

The 1988 series Mahabharat has gained a cult following among the masses. Mukesh Khanna (Bhishma Pitamah), Nitish Bhardwaj (Lord Krishna) to Roopa Ganguly (Draupadi) and Puneet Issar (Duryodhana), and Pankaj were among the masses' favourites. Produced by BR Chopra, the epic TV show, based on the Sanskrit epic Mahabharata. It also starred Praveen Kumar as Bhima, and Firoz Khan as Arjuna. Did you know that Pankaj was first offered the role of Arjuna and not Karna? 

When Pankaj refused to play Arjuna

Arjuna was first offered to Pankaj Dheer, but he refused it on the condition that he wouldn't shave off his moustache. Speaking about the same in the Lehren Retro, Pankaj recalled, "When I gave my audition, dialogue writers Rahi Masoom Raza, Bhring Tupkari sahab and Pandit Narendra Sharma ji had a panel together. They all thought that I would suit the role of Arjuna well. We shook hands on that, and I signed the contract. Then BR Chopra called me and told me that since I would also have to play the role of Brihannala (the eunuch form of Arjuna), and for that I would need to shave off your moustache. I was like, ‘No, I can’t do that.’ I told him that my face’s balance is such that if I shave off my moustache, I won’t look good. He told me, ‘Are you an actor or what? You are leaving such a big role because of a moustache. I can’t understand this.'"

When BR Chopra threw Pankaj out of the office

The veteran actor further added that due to his condition, BR Chopra threw him out of the office, but later requested him to play Karna in Mahabharat when he wasn't getting any suitable actor to play Surya and Kunti's son. "It was my big stupidity, but at that time, I could understand only this much. Chopra sahab told me, ‘Get out of this door and don’t come back.’ He threw me out of his office. My contract was torn, and for six months, I kept roaming around and doing dubbing. Chopra sir called me again, and this is what I call destiny. He asked me if I could do Karna’s role. I asked him, ‘Sir I don’t have to shave off my moustache, right?’ He said no. It was destiny that I got Karna’s role", Dheer concluded.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora turn Goddess Sita, social media star's transformation leaves netizens angry: 'Kyu Sita maa ko badnaam kar rahe ho'
Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora turn Goddess Sita, leaves netizens angry
BAD news for Coldrif-maker as Tamil Nadu drugs control department CANCELS Sresan Pharmaceuticals' license, shuts down company
BAD news for Coldrif-maker as Tamil Nadu drugs control department CANCELS...
Who is Ratnesh Kushwaha? Lawyer who fought PM Modi's mother's AI video case is BJP candidate from Patna Sahib, BIG snub to Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav
Who is Ratnesh Kushwaha? Lawyer who fought PM Modi's mother's AI video case...
Pakistan Hockey issues warning ahead of clash with India after Asia Cup 2025 fiasco
Pakistan Hockey issues warning ahead of clash with India after Asia Cup 2025 fia
Beyond Stereotypes: The New Science of Understanding Rural India
Beyond Stereotypes: The New Science of Understanding Rural India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE