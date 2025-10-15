Pankaj Dheer death: When actor refused to play Arjuna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, producer threw him out, then requested him to...

Pankaj Dheer passed away: Before making Karna immortal on the TV screen, Pankaj Dheer was approached to play Arjuna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. However, after his refusal, how did he got Suryaputra Karna? Read on to know more.

The demise of Pankaj Dheer, aka Karna, from BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has left fans shocked. At 68, Pankaj passed away after losing his battle with cancer. For years, he was battling against this disease, and he gave up on life on October 15, 2025. Today, we will share an interesting trivia related to the role that changed the fate of Pankaj.

The 1988 series Mahabharat has gained a cult following among the masses. Mukesh Khanna (Bhishma Pitamah), Nitish Bhardwaj (Lord Krishna) to Roopa Ganguly (Draupadi) and Puneet Issar (Duryodhana), and Pankaj were among the masses' favourites. Produced by BR Chopra, the epic TV show, based on the Sanskrit epic Mahabharata. It also starred Praveen Kumar as Bhima, and Firoz Khan as Arjuna. Did you know that Pankaj was first offered the role of Arjuna and not Karna?

When Pankaj refused to play Arjuna

Arjuna was first offered to Pankaj Dheer, but he refused it on the condition that he wouldn't shave off his moustache. Speaking about the same in the Lehren Retro, Pankaj recalled, "When I gave my audition, dialogue writers Rahi Masoom Raza, Bhring Tupkari sahab and Pandit Narendra Sharma ji had a panel together. They all thought that I would suit the role of Arjuna well. We shook hands on that, and I signed the contract. Then BR Chopra called me and told me that since I would also have to play the role of Brihannala (the eunuch form of Arjuna), and for that I would need to shave off your moustache. I was like, ‘No, I can’t do that.’ I told him that my face’s balance is such that if I shave off my moustache, I won’t look good. He told me, ‘Are you an actor or what? You are leaving such a big role because of a moustache. I can’t understand this.'"

When BR Chopra threw Pankaj out of the office

The veteran actor further added that due to his condition, BR Chopra threw him out of the office, but later requested him to play Karna in Mahabharat when he wasn't getting any suitable actor to play Surya and Kunti's son. "It was my big stupidity, but at that time, I could understand only this much. Chopra sahab told me, ‘Get out of this door and don’t come back.’ He threw me out of his office. My contract was torn, and for six months, I kept roaming around and doing dubbing. Chopra sir called me again, and this is what I call destiny. He asked me if I could do Karna’s role. I asked him, ‘Sir I don’t have to shave off my moustache, right?’ He said no. It was destiny that I got Karna’s role", Dheer concluded.