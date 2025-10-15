FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Pankaj Dheer death: Mahabharat's Arjuna aka Feroz Khan mourns demise of his 'gentleman' friend: 'Will always miss you'

Pankaj Dheer death: Actor Feroz Khan, aka Arjun from BR Chopra's Mahabharat has reacted to the demise of his friend, and penned down a heartfelt goodbye to him.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 03:41 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Pankaj Dheer death: Mahabharat's Arjuna aka Feroz Khan mourns demise of his 'gentleman' friend: 'Will always miss you'
Pankaj Dheer with Arjun Feroz Khan
Pankaj Dheer death: The demise of Pankaj Dheer has left the film fraternity in shock. Pankaj aka Karna from BR Chopra's Mahabharat was loved and adored by many artistes in TV and films. Soon after his demise, actor Feroz Khan, popularly known as Arjun has mourned the demise of his co-star and best friend. 

For the unversed, Arjun played the role of Arjuna in the iconic series Mahabharat, and his camaraderie and clash with Pankaj were lauded by the masses and the critics. Arjun shared a reel and few photos on his Instagram stories as well. The photos and video are of the moments when he caught a flight with Pankaj. In one story, Arjun called Dheer a 'gentleman' and wrote, "A gentleman bids goodbye. Will miss you PD. Stay blessed." 

A few moments after sharing the photos, he also dropped a reel, confirming the demise of Pankaj, and sharing a few words about Pankaj. In a heavy voice, Arjun said, "With a very heavy heart, I have to say that my very good friend, Pankaj Dheer, has left for his heavenly abode. He was a gentleman in every way, and the most beautiful thing was that he always saw to it that whoever was around him just kept smiling and laughing." 

Also read: Pankaj Dheer death: When Bheema Praveen Kumar broke Karna's fingers on BR Chopra's Mahabharat, late actor suffered serious injuries, underwent..

He further added, "We will miss you immensely because gentlemen like you are very rare to be seen. I salute you for all your cooperation and the work we have done together — played cricket together right from school days till we parted in Mahabharata. Love you, Piddy, and I'll always, always miss you. Rest in peace, my friend." 

About Pankaj Dheer's demise

Actor Pankaj Dheer, popularly known for playing Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has passed away due to cancer. DNA India exclusively confirmed this news from a close associate of the Dheer family, who said, "Yes, it's true. He has been fighting cancer for years." The date and time haven't been disclosed yet, but the information itself is very shocking.

