Pankaj Dheer death: Do you know two temples in India, dedicated to Karna, worship actor's 8-foot-tall statue too, they are in...

BR Chopra's Mahabharata is one of the most popular TV shows of all time. To this day, the characters are an integral part of fans' memories. While each character from the Mahabharata, over the years, received immense love from the audience, fans have always shared a special connection with Pankaj Dheer, who lost his battle to cancer and died today, at the age of 68. In BR Chopra's Mahabharata, Pankaj Dheer played the role of Karna, son of Kunti and eldest brother of the Pandavas. The late actor became so popular for his portrayal of the brave warrior that, time and again, in various interviews, he expressed gratefulness to get the opportunity to play the iconic role.

Pankaj Dheer death: How the actor prepared for the role of Karna in Mahabharata

In an earlier interview, Pankaj Dheer once revealed how he lacked any solid resources to prepare for the role of Karna in the Mahabharata. Before BR Chopra made the TV series, a two-hour film based on the epic had been made, but Karna wasn't mentioned much. That did not stop Pankaj Dheer from playing the iconic role; he instead used his sensitivity as an actor to bring the character to life. Pankaj Dheer explains that most of his scenes were with Duryodhana and Shakuni, who were dramatic characters. Maintaining his presence among them was quite difficult. However, Pankaj Dheer, the Karna of the Mahabharata, is pleased that he was able to establish his identity with audiences, so much so that many books that talk about Karna publish his photo as the brave warrior.

Pankaj Dheer is worshipped in THESE temples post his iconic role of Karna in the Mahabharata

There are two temples in the country where Karna is worshipped, in Karnal and Bastar. Pankaj Dheer once revealed that whenever he visits these places, people greet him with love and devotion. Furthermore, an 8-foot-tall statue of Pankaj Dheer is also installed here, and people worship it as well.

Pankaj Dheer once said that after playing Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharata, he received several offers to play the role again in other shows, but he refused. He said that it's not about the money, as he could have earned it anyway, but about the love and trust people give to this Karna of the Mahabharata. If he had played Karna elsewhere, it would have been an injustice to the audience's sentiments.

