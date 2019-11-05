'Panipat' trailer: Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's film will remind of 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'

The trailer for Panipat is finally out. The movie which is set in the year 1761, shows the Third Battle of Panipat fought between Maratha led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau, the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army and the forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan. Panipat is one of the most anticipated films of 2019 and has the stellar star cast of Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

The trailer starts with Kriti's narration about Maratha's bravery and shows Arjun as Sadashiv, who is known for being the bravest among many. He is given the sword of valour by Peshwa and becomes the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army. Sadashiv then gets married to Parvati Bai played by Kriti and they have a cute romantic moment in the trailer. After reigning supreme all over India, they get invaded by the Afghan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali played by Sanjay. He vows to destroy Maratha. This leads to the Third Battle of Panipat.

Check out the trailer below:

In the trailer, we get to see Arjun's bald look which is a deja vu moment as we have seen it before by Ranveer Singh in Bajirao Mastani. While Dutt's look will remind you of Ranveer's role in Padmaavat as Alauddin Khilji.

Apart from Sanjay, Arjun and Kriti, Panipat also stars Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, Suhasini Muley and Ravindra Mahajani. Special Appearance by Zeenat Aman, Sahil Salathia, Gashmeer Mahajani, Mantra, Abhishek Nigam, Nawab Shah, Vinita Mahesh, Krutika Deo and Shyam Mashalkar

The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, while it's produced by Sunita Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar. The movie is slated to release on December 6, 2019.