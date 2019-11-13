'Panipat' song 'Mard Maratha': Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon pay tribute to Maratha Empire's Bravehearts in extravagant track

The first song from Panipat is out. Titled 'Mard Maratha', the track shows the spirit of Maratha with the presence of lejhim dancers from Pune and authentic bull dancers. It has Kriti Sanon along with other supporting cast singing and dancing while applauding the bravery of the Maratha empire. Arjun Kapoor too joins them later and sings the song. Interestingly, 'Mard Maratha' song features 1300 dancers and has been shot extensively for about 13 days.

'Mard Maratha' is sung by Ajay-Atul, Sudesh Bhosle, Kunal Ganjawala, Swapnil Bandodkar, Padmanabh Gaikwad and Priyanka Barve. The music is composed by Ajay-Atul, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The song is shot beautifully and that is the USP of the track, it also has an amazing Peshwai ambience with a grand Ganesh idol in the background.

Check out the song below:

Earlier talking about the song, Ajay-Atul had told Mumbai Mirror, "The song celebrates the richness of the Maratha regime. We wanted to create a song which not only has a traditional feel to it but can also be enjoyed by all kinds of audiences, regardless of their age and taste in music. So, keeping that in mind we have created 'Mard Maratha' in such a way that it appeals to one and all."

Talking about Panipat, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, Suhasini Muley and Ravindra Mahajani in the lead roles. It's directed by Ashutosh Gowariker while produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar.

The film is based on 'Third Battle of Panipat' fought between the Maratha Empire lead by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, King of Afghanistan.