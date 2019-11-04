'Panipat' First Look: Arjun Kapoor as braveheart Sadashiv Rao Bhau quotes 'Bravery Is To Stand For What You Believe In'

After Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, it's time for the first look of Arjun Kapoor from their upcoming film, Panipat. In the film, the handsome hunk plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, who was the nephew of Peshwa Bajirao I and served as the Sardar Senapati of the Maratha army at the third battle of Panipat. For the film, Arjun shaved off his head and sported stubbled look with a sharp moustache.

In the first look, Arjun is seen wearing his warrior suit with golden headgear and giving an intense look amidst the battlefield. Arjun shared the poster and captioned it stating, "Sadashiv Rao Bhau - Bravery Is To Stand For What You Believe In, Even If You Stand Alone. Panipat Trailer Out Tomorrow. #PanipatLook #Panipat #Dec6 @duttsanjay @kritisanon #AshutoshGowariker @sunita.gowariker #RohitShelatkar @agppl @visionworldfilm @reliance.entertainment @zeemusiccompany @avigowariker @ckmurali.dop @nitinchandrakantdesai @neeta_lulla @padminikolhapure @mohnish_bahl #ZeenatAman"

Check out the poster below:

Earlier while talking about his physical transformation for Panipat, Arjun had told Filmfare, "I'm capable of looking better. I have to be honest with myself and the audience. They are paying 500 rupees to watch me. They expect me to look the way I looked when I started."

He also said, "I've lost all the excess weight. I'm shooting a film where I'm bald and my director is happy with the way I'm looking. I believe I look like a warrior. There's a certain physicality that the role needed. I was able to achieve that."

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat is releasing on December 6, 2019.