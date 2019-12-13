'Panipat' Box Office report week 1: Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's film is a big flop

Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, has completed a week at the Box Office with difficulty. The movie began on a poor note and it just doesn't seem to pick up. Looking at the trends at the Box Office, it wouldn't be a surprise if Panipat goes out of the Box Office in the next few days.

Arjun Kapoor's movie Panipat, thus, is a big flop. Although it appeared that the movie might be a flop after Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat and Urvashi Rautela starrer Pagalpanti, Panipat might just turn out to be the biggest flop of 2019.

Panipat started with 50% lesser collections than Pati Patni Aur Woh collections, which eventually went to lesser than 40% of it. Minting only Rs. 1.40 crore on Thursday, the movie has managed to mint only Rs. 25.30 crore so far. Panipat is bringing in Box Office collections solely from Maharashtra and the footfalls there too are poor.

Here's the day-wise breakup of Panipat Box Office:

Friday - 4,00,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 6,00,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 7,50,00,000 apprx

Monday - 2,50,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 2,25,00,000 apprx

Wednesday - 1,65,00,000 apprx

Thursday - 1,40,00,000 apprx

Total - 25,30,00,000 apprx

Panipat is expected to end its Box Office run below Rs. 30 crore. The movie already faced competition from Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani 2 which released this week. Apart from that, the film is also competing with Jumanji: The Next Level and has no chance to stand till Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha's Dabangg 3 releases next Friday.

(All Box Office collections via Box Office India)