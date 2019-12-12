'Panipat' Box Office report day 6: Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's film mints close to Rs 25 crore

Panipat, without a second thought, is one of the biggest flops of 2019. The movie is almost competing with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela's Pagalpanti to end its run at the Box Office with one of the lowest numbers.

Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt's Panipat began on a poor note, and when it had to double the collections over the weekend, the movie barely showed 50% growth. It was thus expected that Panipat cannot be termed a hit, and in fact, the film is now beyond saving.

After minting Rs. 1.65 crore on Wednesday, Panipat minted approximately Rs. 24 crore. The movie showed a 25% fall from its Tuesday collections of Rs. 2.25 crore. Panipat is expected to earn around Rs. 25.50 crore in its first week and end its Box Office run at Rs. 30 crores.

Here's the day-wise breakup of Panipat Box Office:

Friday - 4,00,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 6,00,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 7,50,00,000 apprx

Monday - 2,50,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 2,25,00,000 apprx

Wednesday - 1,65,00,000 apprx

Total - 23,90,00,000 apprx

Panipat has only till Friday to earn back whatever it can, since the movie would then face competition from Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 and Emraan Hashmi-Sobhita Dhulipalia's The Body. If Panipat can survive both the films, it would then have to end its run after Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha's Dabangg 3 releases on December 20.

